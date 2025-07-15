Emmy Awards 2025 nominations: Reality and talk show categories announced, more to follow

Lo and behold! The Television Academy has officially begun unveiling the nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards, starting with two of the most-watched categories—Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Reality Competition Programme.

The announcement was made in two parts on Tuesday morning, with the remaining categories to be revealed later at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. IST). The Emmy nominations highlight the past year's most impactful programming, recognising the creative excellence that has captivated global audiences.

In a statement accompanying the reveal, Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego commented on the strength of this year’s submissions. “The submissions this year reflect the remarkable talent, innovation and breadth that define our industry,” he said.

Here Are Your Nominees: Outstanding Reality Competition Programme

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

In the Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Emmys will take place on September 14. Fans of global television can tune in to witness their favorite shows, actors, and creators receive recognition for their outstanding work over the past year.