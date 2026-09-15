Emmy Awards 2026 winners live: Full list of winners, results, speeches and surprises

The television industry's biggest night has arrived, with the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards bringing together the year's biggest shows and stars at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Pitt leads this year's nominations with 25 nods, followed closely by Hacks with 24. Apple TV's Widow's Bay has 19 nominations, while Pluribus follows with 18.
The ceremony is being hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who is making her hosting debut and becomes the first woman to host the Emmys in 15 years. The awards are taking place on Monday, 14 September, at 8pm ET (5pm PT) and are being broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. For viewers in India, the ceremony takes place in the early hours of Tuesday, 15 September.
There is plenty at stake. The Pitt is looking to defend its Outstanding Drama Series title, while Hacks, in its fifth and final season, is competing for a record haul. Jean Smart is also chasing a fifth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Meanwhile, Widow's Bay enters the ceremony after collecting eight awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, putting it in contention for a potentially historic night.
The main ceremony will present 19 awards, with several categories having already been decided at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month. The night will also feature celebrations of television milestones, including the 30th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the 50th anniversary of Charlie's Angels.
Several awards had already been decided at the Creative Arts Emmys, with the likes of DTF St Louis, Widow's Bay and The Pitt among the early winners.
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate O'Flynn (Widow's Bay)
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series: Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Allison Janney (The Diplomat)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)
Leading Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Stephen Root (Widow's Bay)
Reality Competition Program: The Traitors
Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Supporting Actor in Drama Series: Tom Pelphrey (The Task)
Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie: Sally Field (Remarkably Bright Creatures)
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: David Harbour (DTF St Louis)
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Linda Cardellini (DTF St Louis)
Guest actress in a drama series: Shailene Woodley (Paradise)
Guest actor in a drama series: Ernest Harden Jr (The Pitt)
Guest actress in a comedy series: Betty Gilpin (Widow’s Bay)
Guest actor in a comedy series: Rob Reiner (The Bear)
Television movie: Remarkably Bright Creatures
Variety special (live): The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Variety special (pre-recorded): The Muppet Show
Outstanding animated program: South Park
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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