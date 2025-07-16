Emmy nominations 2025: ‘Severance’, 'The Penguin', ‘White Lotus’ lead; check COMPLETE list here

“Severance”, “The White Lotus”, “The Studio”, and "Hacks" were among the leading nominees for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, as the 2025 nominations were revealed on Tuesday morning.
The 2025 Emmy nominations were unveiled by actors Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) and Brenda Song (Running Point).
“Severance”, a series on Apple TV+ that completed its second season, received a total of 27 nominations. It was trailed by The Penguin on HBO Max with 24 nominations, and The White Lotus (also on HBO Max) and The Studio (from Apple TV+) each garnered 23. The Studio now shares the distinction with The Bear for achieving the highest number of nominations earned by a comedy series within a single year, according to CBS.
This year’s nominees include a milestone for longtime film actor Harrison Ford, who, at 83, received his first-ever Emmy nomination for his supporting role in the comedy series Shrinking.
"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
"The Bear" (FX)
"Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)
"Hacks" (HBO Max)
"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
"Shrinking" (Apple TV+)
"The Studio" (Apple TV+)
"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)
"Andor" (Disney+)
"The Diplomat" (Netflix)
"The Last of Us" (HBO Max)
"Paradise" (Hulu)
"The Pitt" (HBO Max)
"Severance" (Apple TV+)
"The White Lotus" (HBO Max)
"Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)
"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" (Peacock)
"The Gorge" (Apple TV+)
"Mountainhead" (HBO Max)
"Nonnas" (Netflix)
"Rebel Ridge" (Netflix)
"Adolescence" (Netflix)
"Black Mirror" (Netflix)
"Dying for Sex" (FX)
"The Penguin" (HBO Max)
"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" (Netflix)
"The Amazing Race" (CBS)
"RuPaul's Drag Race" (MTV)
"Survivor" (CBS)
"Top Chef" (Bravo)
"The Traitors" (Peacock)
"The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO Max)
"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
"The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar" (Fox)
"Beyoncé Bowl" (Netflix)
"The Oscars" (ABC)
"SNL50: The Anniversary Special" (NBC)
"SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" (Peacock)
"Adam Sandler: Love You" (Netflix)
"Ali Wong: Single Lady" (Netflix)
"Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years" (Hulu)
"Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor" (Netflix)
"Your Friend, Nate Bargatze" (Netflix)
"Sarah Silverman: Postmortem" (Netflix)
"Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC)
"Jeopardy" (ABC)
"The Price is Right" (CBS)
"Wheel of Fortune" (ABC)
"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (ABC)
Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"
Britt Lower, "Severance"
Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
Adam Scott, "Severance"
Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"
Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"
Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
Seth Rogen, "The Studio"
Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"
Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"
Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"
Cristin Milloti, "The Penguin"
Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"
Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"
Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"
Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"
Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"
Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
Patricia Arquette, "Severance"
Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"
Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"
Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"
Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"
Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"
Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"
Zach Cherry, "Severance"
Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"
James Marsden, "Paradise"
Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"
Tramell Tillman, "Severance"
John Turturro, "Severance"
Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"
Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"
Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"
Ike Barinholtz. "The Studio"
Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"
Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
Michael Urie, "Shrinking"
Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"
Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent"
Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin"
Chloë Sevigny, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
Jenny Slate, "Dying for Sex"
Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"
Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"
Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"
Rob Delaney, "Dying for Sex"
Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumecd Innocent"
Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"
Jane Alexander, "Severance"
Gwendoline Christie, "Severance"
Kaitlyn Dever, "The Last of Us"
Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Catherine O'Hara, "The Last of Us"
Merritt Wever, "Severance"
Giancarlo Esposito, "The Boys"
Scott Glenn, "The White Lotus"
Shawn Hatosy, "The Pitt"
Joe Pantoliano, "The Last of Us"
Forest Whitaker, "Andor"
Jeffrey Wright, "The Last of Us"
Olivia Colman, "The Bear"
Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"
Cynthia Erivo, "Poker Face"
Robby Hoffman, "Hacks"
Zoë Kravitz, "The Studio"
Julianne Nicholson, "Hacks"
Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"
Bryan Cranston, "The Studio"
Dave Franco, "The Studio"
Ron Howard, "The Studio"
Anthony Mackie, "The Studio"
Martin Scorsese, "The Studio"
"Andor," Janus Metz ("Who Are You?")
"The Pitt," Amanda Marsalis ("6 P.M.")
"The Pitt," John Wells ("7 A.M.")
"Severance," Jessica Lee Gagné ("Chikhai Bardo")
"Severance," Ben Stiller ("Gold Harbor)
"Slow Horses," Adam Randall ("Hello Goodbye")
"The White Lotus," Mike White ("Amor Fati")
"The Bear," Ayo Edebiri ("Napkins")
"Hacks," Lucia Aniello ("A Slippery Slope")
"Mid-Century Modern," James Burrows ("Here's To You, Mrs. Schneiderman")
"The Rehearsal," Nathan Fielder ("Pilot's Code")
"The Studio," Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg ("The Oner")
"Adolescence," Philip Barantini
"Dying for Sex," Shannon Murphy ("It's Not That Serious")
"The Penguin," Helen Shaver ("Cent'anni")
"The Penguin," Jennifer Getzinger ("A Great or Little Thing")
"Sirens," Nicole Kassell ("Exile")
"Zero Day," Leslie Linka Glatter
"Andor," Dan Gilroy ("Welcome to the Rebellion")
"The Pitt," Joe Sachs ("2 P.M.")
"The Pitt," R. Scott Gemmill ("7 A.M.")
"Severance," Dan Erickson ("Cold Harbor")
"Slow Horses," Will Smith ("Hello Goodbye")
"The White Lotus," Mike White ("Full-Moon Party")
"Abbott Elementary," Quinta Brunson ("Back To School")
"Hacks," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky ("A Slippery Slope")
"The Rehearsal," Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Lock-Norton and Eric Notarnicola ("Pilot's Code")
"Somebody Somewhere," Hanna Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett ("AGG")
"The Studio," Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez ("The Promotion")
"What We Do in the Shadows," Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms ("The Finale")
"Adolescence," Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham
"Black Mirror," Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali ("Common People")
"Dying for Sex," Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether ("Good Value Diet Soda")
"The Penguin," Lauren LeFranc ("A Great or Little Thing")
"Say Nothing," Joshua Zetumer ("The People in the Dirt")
"The Daily Show"
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
"Saturday Night Live"
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.