Emmy nominations 2025: ‘Severance’, 'The Penguin', ‘White Lotus’ lead; check COMPLETE list here

“Severance”, “The White Lotus”, “The Studio”, and "Hacks" were among the leading nominees for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, as the 2025 nominations were revealed on Tuesday morning.

The 2025 Emmy nominations were unveiled by actors Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) and Brenda Song (Running Point).

“Severance”, a series on Apple TV+ that completed its second season, received a total of 27 nominations. It was trailed by The Penguin on HBO Max with 24 nominations, and The White Lotus (also on HBO Max) and The Studio (from Apple TV+) each garnered 23. The Studio now shares the distinction with The Bear for achieving the highest number of nominations earned by a comedy series within a single year, according to CBS.

This year’s nominees include a milestone for longtime film actor Harrison Ford, who, at 83, received his first-ever Emmy nomination for his supporting role in the comedy series Shrinking.

Outstanding comedy series "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"The Bear" (FX)

"Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Shrinking" (Apple TV+)

"The Studio" (Apple TV+)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Outstanding drama series "Andor" (Disney+)

"The Diplomat" (Netflix)

"The Last of Us" (HBO Max)

"Paradise" (Hulu)

"The Pitt" (HBO Max)

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

"The White Lotus" (HBO Max)

"Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)

Outstanding television movie "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" (Peacock)

"The Gorge" (Apple TV+)

"Mountainhead" (HBO Max)

"Nonnas" (Netflix)

"Rebel Ridge" (Netflix)

Outstanding limited or anthology series "Adolescence" (Netflix)

"Black Mirror" (Netflix)

"Dying for Sex" (FX)

"The Penguin" (HBO Max)

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" (Netflix)

Outstanding reality competition program "The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (MTV)

"Survivor" (CBS)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Traitors" (Peacock)

Outstanding talk series "The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Outstanding scripted variety series "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO Max)

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Outstanding variety special (live) "The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar" (Fox)

"Beyoncé Bowl" (Netflix)

"The Oscars" (ABC)

"SNL50: The Anniversary Special" (NBC)

"SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" (Peacock)

Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) "Adam Sandler: Love You" (Netflix)

"Ali Wong: Single Lady" (Netflix)

"Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years" (Hulu)

"Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor" (Netflix)

"Your Friend, Nate Bargatze" (Netflix)

"Sarah Silverman: Postmortem" (Netflix)

Outstanding game show "Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC)

"Jeopardy" (ABC)

"The Price is Right" (CBS)

"Wheel of Fortune" (ABC)

"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (ABC)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Britt Lower, "Severance"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"

Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"

Cristin Milloti, "The Penguin"

Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"

Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"

Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"

Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"

Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series Zach Cherry, "Severance"

Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"

Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"

James Marsden, "Paradise"

Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"

Tramell Tillman, "Severance"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series Ike Barinholtz. "The Studio"

Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Michael Urie, "Shrinking"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"

Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent"

Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin"

Chloë Sevigny, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Jenny Slate, "Dying for Sex"

Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"

Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"

Rob Delaney, "Dying for Sex"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumecd Innocent"

Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series Jane Alexander, "Severance"

Gwendoline Christie, "Severance"

Kaitlyn Dever, "The Last of Us"

Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Catherine O'Hara, "The Last of Us"

Merritt Wever, "Severance"

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series Giancarlo Esposito, "The Boys"

Scott Glenn, "The White Lotus"

Shawn Hatosy, "The Pitt"

Joe Pantoliano, "The Last of Us"

Forest Whitaker, "Andor"

Jeffrey Wright, "The Last of Us"

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series Olivia Colman, "The Bear"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"

Cynthia Erivo, "Poker Face"

Robby Hoffman, "Hacks"

Zoë Kravitz, "The Studio"

Julianne Nicholson, "Hacks"

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"

Bryan Cranston, "The Studio"

Dave Franco, "The Studio"

Ron Howard, "The Studio"

Anthony Mackie, "The Studio"

Martin Scorsese, "The Studio"

Outstanding directing for a drama series "Andor," Janus Metz ("Who Are You?")

"The Pitt," Amanda Marsalis ("6 P.M.")

"The Pitt," John Wells ("7 A.M.")

"Severance," Jessica Lee Gagné ("Chikhai Bardo")

"Severance," Ben Stiller ("Gold Harbor)

"Slow Horses," Adam Randall ("Hello Goodbye")

"The White Lotus," Mike White ("Amor Fati")

Outstanding directing for a comedy series "The Bear," Ayo Edebiri ("Napkins")

"Hacks," Lucia Aniello ("A Slippery Slope")

"Mid-Century Modern," James Burrows ("Here's To You, Mrs. Schneiderman")

"The Rehearsal," Nathan Fielder ("Pilot's Code")

"The Studio," Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg ("The Oner")

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie "Adolescence," Philip Barantini

"Dying for Sex," Shannon Murphy ("It's Not That Serious")

"The Penguin," Helen Shaver ("Cent'anni")

"The Penguin," Jennifer Getzinger ("A Great or Little Thing")

"Sirens," Nicole Kassell ("Exile")

"Zero Day," Leslie Linka Glatter

Outstanding writing for a drama series "Andor," Dan Gilroy ("Welcome to the Rebellion")

"The Pitt," Joe Sachs ("2 P.M.")

"The Pitt," R. Scott Gemmill ("7 A.M.")

"Severance," Dan Erickson ("Cold Harbor")

"Slow Horses," Will Smith ("Hello Goodbye")

"The White Lotus," Mike White ("Full-Moon Party")

Outstanding writing for a comedy series "Abbott Elementary," Quinta Brunson ("Back To School")

"Hacks," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky ("A Slippery Slope")

"The Rehearsal," Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Lock-Norton and Eric Notarnicola ("Pilot's Code")

"Somebody Somewhere," Hanna Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett ("AGG")

"The Studio," Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez ("The Promotion")

"What We Do in the Shadows," Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms ("The Finale")

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie "Adolescence," Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham

"Black Mirror," Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali ("Common People")

"Dying for Sex," Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether ("Good Value Diet Soda")

"The Penguin," Lauren LeFranc ("A Great or Little Thing")

"Say Nothing," Joshua Zetumer ("The People in the Dirt")

Outstanding writing for a variety series "The Daily Show"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"