Emmy nominations 2025: ‘Severance’, 'The Penguin', ‘White Lotus’ lead; check COMPLETE list here

“Severance”, “The White Lotus”, “The Studio”, and "Hacks" were among the leading nominees for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, as the 2025 nominations were revealed on Tuesday morning.

“Severance”, a series on Apple TV+ that completed its second season, received a total of 27 nominations. It was trailed by The Penguin on HBO Max with 24 nominations, and The White Lotus (also on HBO Max) and The Studio (from Apple TV+) each garnered 23. The Studio now shares the distinction with The Bear for achieving the highest number of nominations earned by a comedy series within a single year, according to CBS.