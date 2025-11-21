Emmy winner John Tesh opens up about cancer battle, credits wife Connie Sellecca for saving his life

Veteran musician and television personality John Tesh has spoken candidly about his long and difficult journey with prostate cancer — and how his wife, Connie Sellecca, played a crucial role in getting him the life-saving care he needed.

In an exclusive interview with People, the 73-year-old revealed that her persistence and connections steered him toward the right treatment at a critical moment.

John Tesh opens up about his cancer journey Tesh explained that in 2015, when he was diagnosed with stage III prostate cancer, his doctors believed his tumours might be inoperable. He was told he might have as little as 18 months to live.

Despite the grim prognosis, Tesh did not give up. He began researching his condition and seeking better options. He eventually met a specialist who agreed to perform a radical prostatectomy, which was successful.

However, his relief was short-lived. In 2017, an MRI scan revealed that the cancer had returned — this time in the lymph nodes of his pelvis.

That was when Sellecca stepped in: she contacted two old friends she had known from her modelling days in New York more than five decades earlier.

“She had met [these two friends] in New York when she was a model, like 52 years ago, and she kept in touch with them and so when I was at my wits’ end and couldn’t find the right treatment for this very rare form of prostate cancer, she contacted them and they said, ‘You gotta come here to MD Anderson,’ ” he said, during the interview.

Tesh said that while other hospitals he visited were handling just 50–100 similar cases, MD Anderson was treating more than 1,000. For him, the difference was clear. He praised the centre’s philosophy of treating “the whole body” — not just the disease.

John Tesh credits wife, Connie Sellecca, for his good health Throughout his struggle, Tesh has emphasised his faith and the strength he gained from his wife. In past interviews, he has talked about his emotional lows, moments of anger, and the spiritual awakening that came with facing mortality.

He’s spoken frankly about how Connie became his advocate, always fighting for him to get the best care.

Today, Tesh says he lives with gratitude. “I shouldn’t even be alive now,” he told People. But thanks to expert care, deep faith and a devoted partner, he is — and he’s using his second chance to make music that matters.

About John Tesh and his legacy John Frank Tesh Jr., born on July 9, 1952 in Garden City, New York, has had a varied and impressive career. He is not just a composer, but also a pianist, former news anchor, and broadcaster.

Tesh gained widespread recognition in the late 1980s and early 1990s when he co-hosted Entertainment Tonight. Meanwhile, he composed “Roundball Rock,” which became the iconic NBA on NBC theme.

As a musician, Tesh has won numerous awards, including multiple Emmys, and earned gold albums.