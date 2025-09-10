Emmys 2025: Sydney Sweeney, Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert among presenters at 77th Emmy Awards

The 77th Emmy Awards will air live this Sunday, September 14, and a star-studded line-up of presenters has been confirmed. Among them are Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert, and Tina Fey, who will take the stage at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater to help celebrate television’s biggest night.

The event will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and will also stream on Paramount+ for select subscribers. Comedian Nate Bargatze will serve as the evening’s host.

A Star-Studded List of Presenters CBS and the Television Academy announced a wide and diverse group of presenters for the 2025 ceremony, including:

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Stephen Colbert (The Late Show)

Tina Fey (Four Seasons)

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU)

They’ll be joined by numerous other actors, comedians and entertainers including:

Elizabeth Banks

Angela Bassett

Jason Bateman

Jennifer Coolidge

Alan Cumming

Kathy Bates

Kristen Bell

Jude Law

Evan Peters

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Sofia Vergara

Jeff Probst

Phylicia Rashad

Hiroyuki Sanada

Anna Sawai

Michael Schur

Jesse Williams

In addition to the main awards, this year’s ceremony will include the presentation of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award to Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, recognising their charitable work and long-standing impact beyond the screen.