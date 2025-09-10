Emmys 2025: Sydney Sweeney, Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert among presenters at 77th Emmy Awards

The 77th Emmy Awards will air live this Sunday, September 14, and a star-studded line-up of presenters has been confirmed. Among them are Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert, and Tina Fey, who will take the stage at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater to help celebrate television’s biggest night.
The event will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and will also stream on Paramount+ for select subscribers. Comedian Nate Bargatze will serve as the evening’s host.
CBS and the Television Academy announced a wide and diverse group of presenters for the 2025 ceremony, including:
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Stephen Colbert (The Late Show)
Tina Fey (Four Seasons)
Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU)
They’ll be joined by numerous other actors, comedians and entertainers including:
Elizabeth Banks
Angela Bassett
Jason Bateman
Jennifer Coolidge
Alan Cumming
Kathy Bates
Kristen Bell
Jude Law
Evan Peters
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Sofia Vergara
Jeff Probst
Phylicia Rashad
Hiroyuki Sanada
Anna Sawai
Michael Schur
Jesse Williams
In addition to the main awards, this year’s ceremony will include the presentation of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award to Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, recognising their charitable work and long-standing impact beyond the screen.
The show will once again be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay returning as executive producers for the third year in a row.