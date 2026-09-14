Emmys 2026: When and where to watch the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards live

The 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards are almost here, with television's biggest stars set to gather in Los Angeles for the 78th edition of the ceremony.

When and where to watch Emmys 2026 The awards will take place on Monday, 14 September, at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will be hosted by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay and will recognise the best television performances and programmes from the past year.

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For viewers in the US, the main ceremony will begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT and will be broadcast live across the country on NBC. The ceremony will also stream live on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform.

Also Read | ‘Spider-Noir’ wins five 2026 Creative Arts Emmys days after cancellation

Emmys 2026: When to watch in India Indian viewers will have to wait until the early hours of Tuesday, 15 September, to watch the ceremony live.

The red carpet coverage is scheduled to begin at 4.30am IST, followed by the main Emmy Awards ceremony at 5.30am IST. The event will stream live on JioHotstar in India. The ceremony will also be available on demand afterwards for viewers who cannot watch it at that hour.

The timing means fans in India will have to set an early alarm if they want to follow the winners as they are announced rather than catch up later.

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The red carpet is expected to be an important part of the morning coverage, with stars arriving ahead of the ceremony and the usual focus on fashion, interviews and reactions from nominees.

Who is hosting the Emmys? Mariska Hargitay will take on hosting duties for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actor, best known for playing Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, is also an Emmy winner and has become one of television's most recognisable performers. The Television Academy said she will host the ceremony as NBC celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Also Read | Mariska Hargitay to host 2026 Emmy Awards

The ceremony will also feature a substantial line-up of presenters, including Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jon Hamm, Amy Poehler, Sally Field, Keke Palmer, David Harbour, Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Rachel Sennott.

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Several special moments are planned for the broadcast. The ceremony will mark the 30th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, with Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz involved in the celebration, while Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd and Jaclyn Smith will appear as part of a 50th anniversary tribute to Charlie’s Angels.

Which shows are leading the nominations? The 2026 Emmy race has several closely watched contests.

HBO Max's medical drama The Pitt leads this year's nominations with 25, followed by Hacks with 24, Widow's Bay with 19 and Apple TV's Pluribus with 18 nominations.

The Pitt enters the ceremony as a major contender for Outstanding Drama Series after winning four awards at the Creative Arts Emmys. The series is competing against Pluribus, Slow Horses, The Testaments, The White Lotus and other major television productions.

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The comedy categories could prove particularly competitive. Hacks received a record 24 nominations in the comedy field, while Widow's Bay has emerged as a significant challenger after picking up eight early wins at the Creative Arts Emmys.

There are also potential milestones to watch. Jean Smart could win her fifth consecutive Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for Hacks, which would be a historic achievement. Harrison Ford is also in contention for his first Emmy for Shrinking.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.