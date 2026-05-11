Emotional Trisha Krishnan struggles to hide tears as Vijay becomes CM, sparks relationship rumours again

Actress Trisha Krishnan was mobbed at the swearing-in ceremony of TVK Chief Vijay. Several more visuals of Krishnan from the event have now gone viral. Among them, the most attention-grabbing one turned out to be an emotional moment from the event. Teary-eyed Trisha Krishnan was spotted as Vijay became the new CM of Tamil Nadu.
In a video, Trisha Krishnan is seen seated at the oath-taking ceremony. Looking stunning as ever in a traditional saree look, she is seen engrossed in Vijay’s big moment on stage. The highlight of the moment was her emotions.
Krishnan tried her best and failed to control her happy tears.
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Trisha Krishnan was seen shedding happy tears during Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as the new CM of Tamil Nadu. This emotional display has gone viral on social media.
Rumors about a romantic involvement between Trisha Krishnan and Vijay have intensified, especially after Vijay's wife filed for divorce citing infidelity. Trisha's emotional reaction at his ceremony has further fueled these speculations.
Netizens are divided, with some criticizing Trisha's emotional display and presence, linking it to ongoing rumors. Others have defended her, calling her emotions pure and a sign of true friendship.
Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and their two children were not present at the swearing-in ceremony. This absence, coupled with Trisha Krishnan's attendance, has led to increased online speculation.
Trisha Krishnan and Vijay are a popular Kollywood on-screen couple who have starred in several hit films, including 'Ghilli' and 'Leo'. They have been rumored to be romantically involved for a long time, with sightings and birthday posts adding to the speculation.
The video has now gone viral on social media.
However, it has further intensified relationship rumours between Trisha Krishnan and Vijay.
For the unversed, Trisha Krishnan and Vijay, who is already married, have been rumoured to be romantically involved for a long time. Recently, Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, fueled the fire after she filed for divorce. As per ANI, she accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship with an unnamed actress.
Bringing back the same rumours, Trisha's viral video of the emotional moment has left netizens divided.
Reacting to it, a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Why Trisha feeling emotional with happy tears for Vijay oath? Sorry Sangeetha mam. Sorry Jason Sanjay. Sorry Divya. Tamil Nadu people failed you (sic).”
“Trisha shedding joyful tears at the oath ceremony is utterly disturbing (sic),” read an excerpt from another angry netizen.
Someone also defended her, saying, “She never forces emotions for attention. That’s why rare moments when #TrishaKrishnan gets emotional feel so pure & real. From Jaanu hearing Kaathalae Kaathalae to silently tearing up during Vijay’s oath-taking speech- her heart always speaks honestly (sic).”
A different person argued, "True friendship doesn’t disappear during tough times it stands stronger through every storm (sic)."
“Look how she sneaks a view to figure out a camera - this woman herself wants power and hence the drama (sic),” yet another claimed.
Meanwhile, the event did not see the attendance of Vijay's wife and children.
However, Vijay's parents and sister were present. They were seen meeting Trisha Krishnan before Vijay's speech.
Trisha and Vijay make one of the most popular Kollywood on-screen couples. Together, they have acted in several films and delivered hits like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008). They marked their onscreen reunion after years in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo in 2023. In Leo, they essayed the role of husband and wife. Later, Krishnan also featured in a special song titled Matta. It was touted to be a callback to their hit Ghilli song in Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT in 2024.
Trisha Krishnan and Vijay were reportedly spotted together in 2024 while they were heading to Keerthy Suresh’s wedding in Goa. Later, Krishnan's birthday posts for him sparked relationship rumours.
Vijay married Sangeetha Sornalingam in 1999. The couple has two children – Jason, Sanjay and Divya Saasha.
He continues to face strong criticism for his dating rumours with Trisha Krishnan.
Earlier this year, reports about Vijay's divorce surfaced ahead of the polls. Sangeeta had filed for divorce, citing infidelity.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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