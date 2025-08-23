‘Emptiness’ singer Gajendra Verma on completing 15 years in Bollywood: ‘The feeling is surreal’

Fifteen years ago, a soulful voice quietly entered the Indian music scene — and it never left. Gajendra Verma, the singer-songwriter whose breakout track 'Emptiness (Tune Mere Jaana)' struck an emotional chord with millions, marks a remarkable 15-year journey in the music industry this year.

From heartfelt ballads to viral sensations, Verma’s career has been a masterclass in authenticity, emotion, and evolution.

In this special interview, we sit down with the artist to reflect on the milestones, the music, and the memories that have defined his journey so far.

Q] Fifteen years in music — when you hear that number, what’s the first emotion that hits you? A] Gratitude. That’s the first word that comes to mind. It’s been a rollercoaster, unexpected, beautiful, and at times, overwhelming. But I’m just grateful to have been able to make music that people connected with. That feeling is still surreal.

Q] Your breakout track ‘Emptiness (Tune Mere Jaana)’ went viral before virality was even a trend. How do you view that moment now, with the perspective of time? A] That moment changed everything for me. Back then, I didn’t even fully understand what “going viral” meant. But to see a song take on a life of its own without any push, it was magical. Now, looking back, I see it as the beginning of a very personal and emotional relationship with my audience. It made me believe in the power of authenticity.

Q] What’s your take on the streaming-era — is it easier now to get heard, or harder to be remembered? A] Both. It’s definitely easier to get your song out there now, but it’s also very easy to get lost in the noise. I think what makes you remembered is still the same: honesty, uniqueness, and emotional connection. If your music speaks to someone deeply, it’ll stay with them no matter the algorithm.

Q] Is there a song or moment you feel really defined your career so far? A] 'Tera Ghata.' We released it independently, with no label backing, and it just exploded. That moment redefined not just my career but also gave a lot of confidence to independent artists across India. It showed that you don’t need a big machine, you just need a song that’s real.

Q] Any collaborations (Indian or global) you still dream of doing? A] So many! Internationally, I’ve always admired artists like John Mayer for their songwriting and vibe. In India, I’d love to collaborate with sir AR Rahman and Lucky Ali. But more than names, I look for emotional resonance, people who genuinely connect with the music the way I do.