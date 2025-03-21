Mohanlal's much anticipated Malayalam movie this year, Empuraan, has already broken a few records week before its release. The opening day pre-sales of the film has crossed the ₹10 crore mark with nearly seven days left for its release, the highest for any Malayalam film overseas, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The advance booking of the film for the Indian audience began at 9 am today, March 21. The advance bookings in the domestic market are expected to receive a good response from the audience, especially in Kerala.

“The film is having a never-before-seen mass hysteria in the advance sales in the international market,” Sacnilk wrote.

Currently, the worldwide bookings stand at over ₹12 crore gross, without the regular bookings in the Indian market.

High expectations from Empuraan Empuraan is expected to record the biggest opening ever for a Malayalam film, with earnings in the range of ₹40-50 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. This is more than double the current highest opener, Marakkar, with ₹20 crore. The film is predicted to be the biggest Malayalam grosser if it gets positive reviews.

Currently, the highest Malayalam grosser is Manjummel Boys with ₹241 crore.

About Empuraan Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 superhit film Lucifer with Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas in leading roles. For the sequel, Mohanlal reunites with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran , the director of the film for the third time. Empuraan is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies. It will be released on March 27 in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil languages.