Empuraan advance booking: Mohanlal starrer breaks THIS record ahead of release, pre-bookings begin for Indian audience

The Malayalam film Empuraan has surpassed 10 crore in pre-sales ahead of its release, with expectations of earning 40-50 crores worldwide. It is set to break records and become the biggest grosser in Malayalam cinema. The film releases on March 27 in several languages.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated21 Mar 2025, 10:44 AM IST
Empuraan will hit the theatres on March 27.(X)

Mohanlal's much anticipated Malayalam movie this year, Empuraan, has already broken a few records week before its release. The opening day pre-sales of the film has crossed the 10 crore mark with nearly seven days left for its release, the highest for any Malayalam film overseas, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The advance booking of the film for the Indian audience began at 9 am today, March 21. The advance bookings in the domestic market are expected to receive a good response from the audience, especially in Kerala.

“The film is having a never-before-seen mass hysteria in the advance sales in the international market,” Sacnilk wrote.

Currently, the worldwide bookings stand at over 12 crore gross, without the regular bookings in the Indian market.

High expectations from Empuraan

Empuraan is expected to record the biggest opening ever for a Malayalam film, with earnings in the range of 40-50 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. This is more than double the current highest opener, Marakkar, with 20 crore. The film is predicted to be the biggest Malayalam grosser if it gets positive reviews.

Currently, the highest Malayalam grosser is Manjummel Boys with 241 crore.

About Empuraan

Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 superhit film Lucifer with Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas in leading roles. For the sequel, Mohanlal reunites with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran , the director of the film for the third time. Empuraan is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies. It will be released on March 27 in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil languages.

Speaking about his upcoming film and reunion with Prithviraj, Mohanlal earlier told PTI, “He is very good. This is my third film with him. Bro Daddy was a different film from Lucifer. He knows what he is doing, he is very keen on scripting. He is a sensitive director. He will give more importance to acting and is totally into the film."

First Published:21 Mar 2025, 10:44 AM IST
