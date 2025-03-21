Empuraan advance booking: Mohanlal starrer smashes records on BookMyShow | Did it surpass Pushpa 2 in pre-booking ?

Empuraan, the highly awaited Malayalam film, has shattered records with pre-sales exceeding ₹10 crore just a week before its release, marking the highest for any Malayalam film overseas, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

The advance booking for the film for Indian audience began on Friday, March 21 from 9 am onwards. Within an hour after the pre-booking began, nearly 93,500 tickets have been bought so far on BookMyShow.

Empuraan breaks Pushpa 2's record Empuraan pre-booking sales in an hour have crossed the record of Allu Arjun film Pushpa 2, which nearly sold 80,000 tickets on BookMyShow, according to several X posts. Mint could not independently verify this claim.

In the overseas market, the opening day pre-sales of Empuraan have crossed the ₹10 crore mark, seven days ahead of its release, which is the highest for any Malayalam film, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, the Mohanlal-starrer film is predicted to record the highest opening for a Malayalam film, with earnings in the range of ₹40-50 crores worldwide. The current record is held by another Mohanlal-starrer, Marakkar, with ₹20 crore. If it gets positive reviews, the film is predicted to be the biggest Malayalam grosser.

The highest Malayalam grosser currently is Manjummel Boys with ₹241 crore.

Empuraan — Details Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 superhit film Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, and Tovino Thomas in lead roles. Mohanlal will reunite with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, the director of the film, for the third time. Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies are produced by Empuraan. The film is slated to release on March 27 in five languages — Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.

Mohanlal on Empuraan While giving details on Empuraan and reunion with Prithviraj, Mohanlal earlier told PTI, “He is very good. This is my third film with him. Bro Daddy was a different film from Lucifer. He knows what he is doing, he is very keen on scripting. He is a sensitive director. He will give more importance to acting and is totally into the film."