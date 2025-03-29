Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal movie storms past ₹100 crore worldwide

Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 2: The Mohanlal-starrer, L2: Empuraan, a sequel to 2019's ‘Lucifer’, stormed past the ₹100 crore mark at the global box office in a mere two days of its release, making it the fastest Malayalam movie to hit the milestone.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is the 10th Malayalam movie to earn a gross of over ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Empuraan beat Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life, also directed by Prithviraj, which took nine days to achieve the milestone.

The movie also achieved the “biggest opening ever” for a Malayalam movie by more than three times. The previous biggest opener was Mohanlal's Marakkar, which had a ₹20 crore gross worldwide.

According to Sacnilk, Empuraan's global opening was bigger than that of any Bollywood film at the overseas box office.

In the United Kingdom, Sacnilk said, the movie posted the biggest opening day ever for an Indian film with £628K ( ₹7 crore).

On the opening day (Thursday) itself, Empuraan earned ₹67.50 crore worldwide, making it the biggest opening weekend for a Malayalam title globally. Aadujeevitham earned ₹64.75 crore gross in its first weekend.

Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 2 Despite mixed reviews, Empuraan earned ₹14 crore on opening day in its home state, Kerala, to score the biggest opening day in the state, beating Thalapathy Vijay's Leo ( ₹12+ crore gross).

In India, the movie grossed around ₹24.50 crore on its opening day; while its net earnings were ₹21.5 crore.

However, on Friday, Day 2 of its release, L2 Empuraan witnessed a dip of nearly 45.35 per cent in its net earnings, limiting it to ₹11.75 crore in all languages, showed Sacnilk data.

In its home language, Malayalam, the movie earned ₹10.75 crore, while its Hindi earnings were limited to ₹40 lakh. In Kanada, L2 Empuraan earned ₹3 lakh, whereas its Telugu variant minted ₹27 lakh and Tamil amassed ₹30 lakh, according to early estimates of Sacnilk.

Empuraan: Box office predictions According to Sacnilk, by Saturday, Empuraan is likely to become the fifth-biggest Malayalam grosser of all time and will aim to become number two by Sunday.

The Eid holiday, which is on Monday, is likely to give it a chance to emerge as the biggest Mollywood grosser of all time within the first week, beating Manjummel Boys' lifetime worldwide total of ₹241 crore gross.

About Empuraan The franchise follows Mohanlal’s Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi-Ab’raam, an enigmatic political figure embroiled in a battle for power after a political leader's death. The 2019 film was a major commercial and critical success, earning praise for its action sequences, drama, and Mohanlal’s performance.