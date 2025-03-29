Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal movie storms past ₹100 crore worldwide

Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, surpassed 100 crore globally within two days of release, making it the fastest Malayalam film to do so. Despite mixed reviews, it achieved record openings in various markets and is projected to become the fifth-biggest Malayalam grosser by Saturday.

Published29 Mar 2025, 07:16 AM IST
Malayalam film actor Mohanlal with actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran during a press meet for L2: Empuraan(PTI)

Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 2: The Mohanlal-starrer, L2: Empuraan, a sequel to 2019's ‘Lucifer’, stormed past the 100 crore mark at the global box office in a mere two days of its release, making it the fastest Malayalam movie to hit the milestone.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is the 10th Malayalam movie to earn a gross of over 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Empuraan beat Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life, also directed by Prithviraj, which took nine days to achieve the milestone.

The movie also achieved the “biggest opening ever” for a Malayalam movie by more than three times. The previous biggest opener was Mohanlal's Marakkar, which had a 20 crore gross worldwide.

According to Sacnilk, Empuraan's global opening was bigger than that of any Bollywood film at the overseas box office.

In the United Kingdom, Sacnilk said, the movie posted the biggest opening day ever for an Indian film with £628K ( 7 crore).

On the opening day (Thursday) itself, Empuraan earned 67.50 crore worldwide, making it the biggest opening weekend for a Malayalam title globally. Aadujeevitham earned 64.75 crore gross in its first weekend.

Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 2

Despite mixed reviews, Empuraan earned 14 crore on opening day in its home state, Kerala, to score the biggest opening day in the state, beating Thalapathy Vijay's Leo ( 12+ crore gross).

In India, the movie grossed around 24.50 crore on its opening day; while its net earnings were 21.5 crore.

However, on Friday, Day 2 of its release, L2 Empuraan witnessed a dip of nearly 45.35 per cent in its net earnings, limiting it to 11.75 crore in all languages, showed Sacnilk data.

In its home language, Malayalam, the movie earned 10.75 crore, while its Hindi earnings were limited to 40 lakh. In Kanada, L2 Empuraan earned 3 lakh, whereas its Telugu variant minted 27 lakh and Tamil amassed 30 lakh, according to early estimates of Sacnilk.

Empuraan: Box office predictions

According to Sacnilk, by Saturday, Empuraan is likely to become the fifth-biggest Malayalam grosser of all time and will aim to become number two by Sunday.

The Eid holiday, which is on Monday, is likely to give it a chance to emerge as the biggest Mollywood grosser of all time within the first week, beating Manjummel Boys' lifetime worldwide total of 241 crore gross.

About Empuraan

The franchise follows Mohanlal’s Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi-Ab’raam, an enigmatic political figure embroiled in a battle for power after a political leader's death. The 2019 film was a major commercial and critical success, earning praise for its action sequences, drama, and Mohanlal’s performance.

L2: Empuraan is scripted by Murali Gopy, who also features in the movie alongside Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan and Arjun Das. The film also stars Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn.

