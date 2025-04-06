Empuraan Box Office Day 11: Mohanlal’s movie surpasses Manjummel Boys to become highest-grossing Malayalam film

L2 Empuraan Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 11: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's action thriller movie has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It beat last year's mega-blockbuster Manjummel Boys record at the box office.

Advertisement

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the sequel to the 2019 movie Lucifer, Empuraan, grossed over ₹247.5 crore worldwide in 10 days. This includes ₹110.5 crore from domestic box office.

With this, Empuraan has beaten the lifetime total of Manjummel Boys, which earned ₹241 crore in 2024. By far, the Mohanlal movie is also the biggest grosser at the overseas box office with ₹137 crore, nearly double the second-best Manjummel Boys ( ₹73.40 crore).

Currently, Empuraan is the third biggest Mollywood grosser in India after 2018 ( ₹110.50 crore gross) and Aadujeevitham ( ₹167.50 crore).

3rd biggest grosser of the year Sacnilk also said Empuraan is currently the third biggest grosser of the year, only behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam ( ₹255+ crore gross) and Chhaava ( ₹800+ crore gross) globally.

Advertisement

The industry tracker also said Empuraan will top ₹250 crore gross and is expected to beat Sankranthiki Vasthunam by tomorrow.

Also Read | ED raids firm linked to producers of Malayalam movie Empuraan: Reports

Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 11 According to early estimates of Sacnilk, Empuraan, embroiled in controversy since its release, minted ₹2.54 crore on Sunday, Day 11 of its release. This number will likely be revised by morning.

With this, its total earnings stood at ₹97.04 crore net at the domestic box office for all languages.

Empuraan was released in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Empuraan controversy: Empuraan's fictional storyline is centred around the 2002 Gujarat riots.

However, the film recently had cuts or changes in 24 scenes which have direct links with the communal riots. Visuals with a total duration of 2 minutes and 8 seconds were reportedly deleted from the original movie.

Advertisement

Amid this, calls for a ban on the film have made its way on social media. MDMK General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko also called for an absolute ban on the film in Tamil Nadu.

About L2 Empuraan: L2 Empuraan marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is written by Murali Gopy and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Subaskaran Allirajah, and Gokulam Gopalan through Aashirvad Cinemas, Lyca Productions, and Sree Gokulam Movies.