Empuraan controversy: Mother defends Prithviraj, says everyone is responsible, son did not cheat Mohanlal and producers

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother, Mallika Sukumaran, took to social media to defend her son amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the recently released film ‘L2: Empuraan’, on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the superstar's mother shared her disappointment over the criticism her son has been facing, particularly the claims that Prithviraj had allegedly misled superstar Mohanlal and the film's producers.

What her Facebook post said "This is a mother's pain. There is no point in someone making fun of me for speaking openly about it. Neither Mohanlal nor the producers have said that Prithviraj cheated them. I don't think they will ever say that. Mohanlal is like my younger brother. I have known Lal since childhood. Mohanlal has praised my son on many occasions. But it is very sad that some people are trying to make my son a scapegoat without the knowledge of Lal or the producers. Director Prithviraj has not cheated anyone associated with this film or any film. He will never do so," she wrote in Malayalam.

In her post, Mallika also clarified that Prithviraj, who directed Empuraan, did not deceive anyone and that all key members of the project, including writer Murali Gopy, were involved in script approvals and revisions.

"If you feel that there is any problem with the film Empuraan, then everyone in this group is responsible for it. They all read the script together. They all saw the scenes being shot together, and everyone agreed. If scenes needed to be edited during shooting, writer Murali Gopy was always willing to do so... then how can Prithviraj be solely responsible for it when everything was finalized and the film was released?" read a part of her post.

"I want to make it clear that there is not a single shot in Empuraan that neither of them (Mohanlal or the producers) knew about. There is nothing in this film that Mohanlal does not know. Neither of them would say that they were unaware of anything in the film," she added.

“God is with him. We fear God, not human beings. It's God who has brought me and my children this far. That's why God will not spare those who try to isolate and attack my child,” she wrote further.

She also had advice to give to the journalists. "Heard a journalist saying the foolishness that Prithviraj went to the censor board and cried "don't change my picture" the other day. Prithviraj was there during the censorship. That's it. The rule is that a director or producer should be present at the place to resolve any doubts when the film is censored. Don't they know all this? Heard another channel anchor asking the other day if Prithviraj is a ‘retard’. It is wrong to use that word in public like this. Let it just be said that Prithviraj is not the one who changes his opinion like some journalists who jump from channel to channel," she wrote, condemning the coverage of her son's role in the controversy.

“Dear various political family members..... Prithviraj no one's personal…Never against political stands.... Truth will always prevail…,” she concluded her post, with emoticons of folded hands and roses.

Mohanlal on film's political, social themes Earlier on Sunday, superstar Mohanlal issued a statement addressing concerns surrounding the film's political and social themes.

The actor acknowledged that certain aspects of the film had caused distress to some of his fans and assured them that the team had decided to remove such references.

"I have come to know that some political and social themes that were included in the unveiling of Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused considerable distress among many of my loved ones," the actor wrote in a Facebook post.

"As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films promote hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group. Therefore, both I and the Empuraan team express our sincere regret for the distress caused to my dear ones, and we all take responsibility for it, with the realization that such issues must be removed from the film," he wrote in Malayalam.

What is the Empuraan controversy? 'Empuraan' was released in theatres on March 27. The film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, sparked controversy due to its portrayal of sensitive political issues, particularly references to the 2002 Gujarat riots, which Hindutva groups claim malign their ideology and promote an "anti-national" agenda.

The backlash, especially from right-wing social media and Hindu organisations in Kerala, accused the film of misrepresenting their faith, leading to calls for a boycott

According to reports, 17 scenes, including those featuring riot sequences and depictions of violence against women, will be edited out.

Despite the backlash, 'L2: Empuraan' has achieved remarkable success at the box office. The film, which hit theatres on March 27, became the first Malayalam movie to gross ₹80 crore worldwide on its opening weekend.