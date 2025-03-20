One of the most anticipated Malayalam movie releases, Empuraan, will hit the theatres on March 27. It will be the first movie to be released on IMAX. Malayalam actor Mohanlal shared the news on his official Instagram handle.

“It gives us immense pride to announce that #L2E #Empuraan will be the first ever film from the Malayalam cinema industry to release on IMAX. We hope this is the beginning of a long and illustrious association between IMAX and Malayalam Cinema. Watch the spectacle unfold on IMAX screens worldwide in selected markets from 27/03/2025!” Mohanlal wrote.

About L2: Empuraan L2:Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 superhit film Lucifer starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas. Mohanlal reunites with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, the director of Empuraan. The film also stars Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn.

Mohanlal on working with Prithviraj While discussing his upcoming film and reunion with Prithviraj, Mohanlal earlier told PTI, “He is very good. This is my third film with him. Bro Daddy was a different film from Lucifer. He knows what he is doing, he is very keen on scripting. He is a sensitive director. He will give more importance to acting and is totally into the film."

“This film demands action. I’ve done so many action movies, there is a different kind of action in it. It’s a trilogy and we’ve one more chapter to come. We haven’t shot for it. It will take some time," he added.

Empuraan poster release Previously, Mohanlal shared the poster of 'L2:Empuraan' on Instagram with the caption, "That's a wrap for L2: Empuraan! What an incredible 14-month journey across 8 states and 4 countries, including the UK, USA, and UAE. This film owes its magic to the brilliant direction of @therealprithvi whose creativity elevates every frame. A big thank you to @muraligopynsta for his visionary storytelling that forms the heart of this film. A heartfelt thank you to @antonyperumbavoor for his unwavering belief in this project and to Mr Subaskaran and Lyca Productions for their invaluable support."