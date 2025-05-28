Emraan Hashmi hospitalised with dengue amid shooting for Pawan Kalyan’s film OG

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has been hospitalised following a dengue diagnosis. He is on a break from the film shoot of his upcoming film, as per a report of Hindustan Times.

Emraan Hashmi hospitalised due to dengue It is believed that Emraan was filming for the Pan-India film, OG, starring Pawan Kalyan when he began feeling sick. Reportedly, the film shoot was taking place at Mumbai's Aarey Colony, Goregaon.

He seemingly began experiencing symptoms and was later hospitalised, as per the source. Reportedly, he is now recovering from dengue.

The actor's team is yet to confirm the claims.

Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut film Meanwhile, OG is written and directed by Sujeeth. The upcoming Telugu film will star Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan.

The action thriller officially marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut. He is said to play the role of Omi Bhau in the film.

OG was officially announced in December 2022. The music of the film is handled by Thaman S, while Ravi K. Chandran is taking care of cinematography.

The film is set for a worldwide release on 25 September 2025.

Reportedly, the production team is hoping to resume the film shoot which has been impacted by Emraan's health.

Meanwhile, Emraan was last seen in the film Ground Zero where he appeared as BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dube. The film was released on 25 April and received average reviews.

It clashed with established releases at the box office like Sunny Deol's Jaat and Akshay Kumar' Kesari 2 amid the tension between India and Pakistan.

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming work Besides OG, the actor has several films lined up in the pipeline.

This includes yet another Telugu film, G2. The film by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi is the sequel to Goodachari. It will star Adivi Sesh reprising his role alongside others, including Wamiqa Gabbi and Madhu Shalini.