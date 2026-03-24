Emraan Hashmi Net Worth: Check his real estate properties, income from movies and more

Emraan Hashmi turns 47 today, 24 March 2026. The Murder actor had a strong 2025. After going viral with Aryan Khan's Bads of Bollywood, he returned to the big screen with Haq, a legal drama co-starring Yami Gautam.
Hashmi also starred as the antagonist in Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG. On his birthday, let’s take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s net worth.
Emraan Hashmi has built a sizeable fortune beyond his acting fees. A large part of his wealth is tied up in real estate, with properties spread across some of India's most sought-after locations.
Hashmi's primary residence is a four-bedroom apartment in the upscale Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. Curated by him and his wife Parveen Shahani Hashmi, the home reflects a warm, minimalist aesthetic.
Earthy tones, wooden accents, beige walls and statement lighting define the interiors. The apartment also has a private gym and a library.
Emraan Hashmi’s Bandra residence offers stunning views of the Mumbai skyline. According to the Financial Express, the apartment is worth ₹16 crore.
Emraan Hashmi's property investments go well beyond Mumbai. He owns a lavish penthouse in Goa. Bought in 2010, it is worth over ₹10 crore, according to the publication. Complete with a swimming pool, gym and terrace garden, the sea-facing property serves as his retreat from the chaos of city life.
The Awarapan actor also owns a villa in Lonavala, purchased for ₹12 crore. He is rumoured to have a mountain retreat in Himachal Pradesh that earns him passive rental income. A commercial space in Andheri, Mumbai, rounds off his portfolio.
Taken together, Emraan Hashmi's real estate holdings alone are estimated to be worth around ₹30 crore. Emraan Hashmi’s net worth is estimated at ₹105 crore.
Emraan Hashmi was reportedly paid ₹5 crore for OG, which was estimated to have a budget of ₹250 crore. Pawan Kalyan alone reportedly charged ₹100 crore for it. Some reports, however, claim that Hashmi was paid as much as ₹10 crore for the film.
According to Housivity, Hashmi charges up to ₹12 crore per film. His career includes over 50 releases, including movies and web series.
While that is his primary income, he reportedly charges around ₹2 crore per brand deal, according to Housivity.
The actor owns Emraan Hashmi Films. Housivity also reports that he has significant holdings in gold and long-term financial securities.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.