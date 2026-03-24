Emraan Hashmi Net Worth: Check his real estate properties, income from movies and more

Emraan Hashmi turns 47 today, 24 March 2026. The Murder actor had a strong 2025. After going viral with Aryan Khan's Bads of Bollywood, he returned to the big screen with Haq, a legal drama co-starring Yami Gautam.
Hashmi also starred as the antagonist in Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG. On his birthday, let’s take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s net worth.
Emraan Hashmi has built a sizeable fortune beyond his acting fees. A large part of his wealth is tied up in real estate, with properties spread across some of India's most sought-after locations.
Hashmi's primary residence is a four-bedroom apartment in the upscale Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. Curated by him and his wife Parveen Shahani Hashmi, the home reflects a warm, minimalist aesthetic.
Earthy tones, wooden accents, beige walls and statement lighting define the interiors. The apartment also has a private gym and a library.
Emraan Hashmi’s Bandra residence offers stunning views of the Mumbai skyline. According to the Financial Express, the apartment is worth ₹16 crore.
Emraan Hashmi's property investments go well beyond Mumbai. He owns a lavish penthouse in Goa. Bought in 2010, it is worth over ₹10 crore, according to the publication. Complete with a swimming pool, gym and terrace garden, the sea-facing property serves as his retreat from the chaos of city life.
The Awarapan actor also owns a villa in Lonavala, purchased for ₹12 crore. He is rumoured to have a mountain retreat in Himachal Pradesh that earns him passive rental income. A commercial space in Andheri, Mumbai, rounds off his portfolio.
Taken together, Emraan Hashmi's real estate holdings alone are estimated to be worth around ₹30 crore. Emraan Hashmi’s net worth is estimated at ₹105 crore.
Emraan Hashmi was reportedly paid ₹5 crore for OG, which was estimated to have a budget of ₹250 crore. Pawan Kalyan alone reportedly charged ₹100 crore for it. Some reports, however, claim that Hashmi was paid as much as ₹10 crore for the film.
According to Housivity, Hashmi charges up to ₹12 crore per film. His career includes over 50 releases, including movies and web series.
While that is his primary income, he reportedly charges around ₹2 crore per brand deal, according to Housivity.
The actor owns Emraan Hashmi Films. Housivity also reports that he has significant holdings in gold and long-term financial securities.