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Emraan Hashmi Net Worth: Check his real estate properties, income from movies and more

Emraan Hashmi celebrates his 47th birthday today, having made a strong comeback in 2025 with notable roles. His net worth is largely from real estate investments, including luxury properties in Mumbai, Goa and Lonavala.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated24 Mar 2026, 10:28 AM IST
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Emraan Hashmi Net Worth: Check his real estate properties, income from movies and more
Emraan Hashmi Net Worth: Check his real estate properties, income from movies and more(Instagram/therealemraan)
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Emraan Hashmi turns 47 today, 24 March 2026. The Murder actor had a strong 2025. After going viral with Aryan Khan's Bads of Bollywood, he returned to the big screen with Haq, a legal drama co-starring Yami Gautam.

Hashmi also starred as the antagonist in Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG. On his birthday, let’s take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s net worth.

Emraan Hashmi has built a sizeable fortune beyond his acting fees. A large part of his wealth is tied up in real estate, with properties spread across some of India's most sought-after locations.

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Hashmi's primary residence is a four-bedroom apartment in the upscale Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. Curated by him and his wife Parveen Shahani Hashmi, the home reflects a warm, minimalist aesthetic.

Earthy tones, wooden accents, beige walls and statement lighting define the interiors. The apartment also has a private gym and a library.

Emraan Hashmi’s Bandra residence offers stunning views of the Mumbai skyline. According to the Financial Express, the apartment is worth 16 crore.

Real estate portfolio

Emraan Hashmi's property investments go well beyond Mumbai. He owns a lavish penthouse in Goa. Bought in 2010, it is worth over 10 crore, according to the publication. Complete with a swimming pool, gym and terrace garden, the sea-facing property serves as his retreat from the chaos of city life.

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The Awarapan actor also owns a villa in Lonavala, purchased for 12 crore. He is rumoured to have a mountain retreat in Himachal Pradesh that earns him passive rental income. A commercial space in Andheri, Mumbai, rounds off his portfolio.

Taken together, Emraan Hashmi's real estate holdings alone are estimated to be worth around 30 crore. Emraan Hashmi’s net worth is estimated at 105 crore.

Emraan Hashmi movie fees

Emraan Hashmi was reportedly paid 5 crore for OG, which was estimated to have a budget of 250 crore. Pawan Kalyan alone reportedly charged 100 crore for it. Some reports, however, claim that Hashmi was paid as much as 10 crore for the film.

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According to Housivity, Hashmi charges up to 12 crore per film. His career includes over 50 releases, including movies and web series.

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While that is his primary income, he reportedly charges around 2 crore per brand deal, according to Housivity.

The actor owns Emraan Hashmi Films. Housivity also reports that he has significant holdings in gold and long-term financial securities.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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