Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam in Awarapan 2; fans call teaser 'nostalgic', critics say 'soul is gone'

The teaser of Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 is finally here, and the internet has wasted no time sharing its verdict. Released on the 19th anniversary of the original Awarapan, the teaser marks the return of Shivam, one of Emraan Hashmi's most-loved characters. While many fans praised the nostalgic callback and emotional tone, others questioned whether the sequel can recreate the magic of the 2007 film.

Internet Splits Into Two Camps Soon after the teaser dropped, social media was flooded with reactions.

Film exhibitor Vishek Chauhan was among those who gave the teaser a glowing review. He wrote on X, “#Awarapan2 teaser hits it out of the park..absolutely loved it..it connects, takes forward and scales like crazy..as Raghav rightly said 'akkha #Bollywood ek taraf @emraanhashmi ek taraf' and what #Gadar2 was for @iamsunnydeol, #Awaarapan2 is to @emraanhashmi. @VisheshFilms.”

Not everyone was equally impressed.

Film critic Vishwajit Patil criticised the teaser, writing on X, "#Awarapan2Teaser is a pure disappointment! #Awarapan2

#EmraanHashmi looks completely washed out and disconnected in it. There is zero chemistry and absolutely no emotional connection between him and Disha Patani, who delivers nothing but blank, plastic expressions.

Also Read | Even the US judiciary turning its back on asylum seekers from abroad

First off, the lead singer's voice is completely flat and has absolutely zero emotional depth—they desperately need to change the vocals while they still have time! Why was the teaser so short anyway? Probably because there is no content to show.

They have completely stripped away the intense, painful soul that made the original a masterpiece. This is a cheap, heartless cash grab!"

Another viewer had a far more positive takeaway, posting, "Some songs are timeless, and hit you hard every time you hear them. #Awarapan2 teaser is nostalgia with an upgrade of scale, action, emotion, & drama!"

One social media user also compared the film's buzz with another upcoming release. "#Awarapan2 will certainly not challenge #ToxicTheMovie. While the hype is incredible I agree, the final product needs to be truly exceptional to rival Toxic. Furthermore, we've seen in the past that we have enough screens to comfortably accommodate three major films. #Toxic will undoubtedly realise its potential as planned and #Awarapan2 will continue to find a place in cinemas if the content is good. Personal opinion about these two films," the user wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan felt the sequel may have lost some of the emotional essence that defined the original.

"The old-school romantic in me is disappointed with the teaser of Awarapan 2.

With Mohit Suri seemingly absent, and perhaps even Mustafa Zahid not being a part of it, I can't help but wonder what's really left of the soul that made the original so special?"

What The Teaser Shows The official teaser opens with Emraan Hashmi reprising the role of Shivam, who says, "Dard se purana rishta hai mera" (I have an old connection with pain).

The teaser shows Shivam paying tribute at the grave of Aaliyah Hamid, the character portrayed by Shriya Saran in the original film. Shot in dark, moody visuals, the teaser leans heavily on nostalgia while hinting at a new chapter in Shivam's journey.

Hashmi's voiceover says, "Kuch logon ki kahaniya unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti; unki kahani doosron ke liye likhi jaati hai" (Some people's stories don't end with their consent; they are written for others), suggesting the character returns with unfinished business.

The teaser also introduces Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Towards the end, Shivam is seen fighting goons before declaring that this time he will either perish or lose his “awarapan.”

Also Read | Delhi CM orders action after probe finds alleged lapses at Fortis Hospital

Adding to the nostalgia is a reprised version of Toh Phir Aao, one of the most memorable tracks from the original film.

Sharing the teaser, Vishesh Films wrote, "The 19-year wait ends NOW. Shivam is back. You kept his story alive. Now, he returns to take it ahead."

About 'Awarapan 2' Directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan released in 2007 with Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran in the lead. Although the film received a modest response at the box office upon release, it gradually earned cult status over the years, with its music continuing to enjoy immense popularity.