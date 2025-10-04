Engaged! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship no more under wraps, wedding date confirmed

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship status is no more under wraps as Vijay's team on Saturday confirmed that the rumours about his engagement are true, Hindustan Times reported.

Though the pair had been dating for years but they reportedly chose to keep the ceremony a private affair which was attended only by family and friends. It was confirmed that the couple will tie the knot in February next year.

Vijay Deverakonda's latest Instagram post says, ‘Few weeks ago…’ Caption to Vijay Deverakonda's latest Instagram post, made on September 28, states, “A few weeks ago in New york.” In the photos, Liger actor can be seen dressed in traditional Indian attire. Congratulatory messages flooded on social media along the post although the 36-year-old Tollywood actor made no revelation about his engagement.

Featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 since 2018, Vijay rose to prominence as a lead actor by headlining in Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy. A recipient of a Filmfare Award, Nandi Award and three SIIMA Awards, some of his commercially successful films include Mahanati, Geetha Govindam and Taxiwaala. Liger marked Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut. The former brand ambassador of food delivery app Zomato boasts luxury car collection that makes heads turn.

On October 15, 2018, “World Famous Lover” actor launched his fashion brand and in 2020 Rowdy Wear was launched on Myntra. The fashion label successfully established itself as one of the leading athleisure wear, over the years.

On September 11, Rashmika Mandanna had posted some photos in traditional attire, clicked at the same location as Vijay Deverakonda's latest post, which was pointed out by several users online. The caption states, “That day was super special ❤️ and ahh what a beautiful piece this was ❤️ To everyone who came out that day, smiled, waved, and cheered.. you guys have no idea how much love I carried back with me ❤️Honestly one of the most special experiences of my life.” However, the 29-year-old Kuberaa actress had not confirmed the engagement rumours.