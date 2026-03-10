ENHYPEN member Heeseung parts ways with group after 6 years to pursue solo career

Heeseung, the eldest member of South Korean K-pop group ENHYPEN, has left the group to pursue a solo career, his label confirmed on Tuesday, 10 March 2026 — marking the first lineup change in the group's history.

ENHYPEN's Heeseung has left the group The announcement was made by BELIFT LAB, a subsidiary of HYBE, which confirmed that the departure followed extensive discussions about the group's future direction and the singer's individual musical ambitions.

The news came as a shock to fans worldwide.

In a statement posted across the group's official channels, the label said, "Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it. As such, Heeseung will be parting ways with Enhypen."

ENHYPEN will continue official activities as a group of six members — Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki — and Heeseung will remain signed to BELIFT LAB as he prepares to release a solo album.

More about Heeseung Lee Heeseung, born on 15 October 2001, is a South Korean singer, dancer, and songwriter who first came to public attention on the survival reality show I-LAND, which led to the formation of ENHYPEN in November 2020.

Prior to that, he had been a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment for over three years before joining the show, where he placed fifth in the final episode. Koreaboo During his time with the group, ENHYPEN released a string of well-known tracks including "Bite Me", "No Doubt", "Drunk-Dazed", and "XO (Only If You Say Yes)".

Shortly after the announcement, Heeseung addressed fans directly in a post on the group's Weverse platform.

Writing with evident emotion, he said, “The six years I've spent have been filled with moments so overwhelming and precious that it's hard to fully put them into words. Thanks to the members who shared countless emotions with me and to all of you Engene who always filled every empty space with your support, I was able to take step after step toward a dream that once felt impossible to reach. That time will remain one of the shining moments in my life that I'll never forget. I never want to forget those moments, and I want to continue being one person who cheers for Enhypen more than anyone else.”

He went on to address the solo work he has been quietly developing behind the scenes, and explained the thinking behind his decision, "While sharing the results of my work so far with the company, I've spent a long time discussing and deliberating with many people about the best way to present it to you, and after much deep thought over a long period, I've made a big decision to follow the direction the company suggested, in order to approach you Engenes in an even better form. As you Engenes know, I've continued my personal projects, pouring a lot of time into them in the hope of one day showing them to you. There was so much I wanted to share, but I also didn't want to put my own desires ahead of the team."

He also acknowledged the concern that had spread rapidly across social media in the hours following the news, "I know about your worries and all the various stories out there. I'm working hard to prepare so I can meet you all again as soon as possible. The desire to come back to you in an even better form is more sincere than anything. Since you've always given endless love and affection to someone as imperfect as me, I can understand why you're feeling shocked and worried, and that makes me feel deeply sorry. I think it's because you've cherished and cared for me so much that these feelings arise. I'll keep the immense love you've given me all this time engraved in my heart and run forward as that person. Engene! Thank you, and I love you."

The decision is described by the label as a move that respects Heeseung's individual artistic path whilst allowing ENHYPEN to continue as a focused, cohesive unit — a mutual agreement between the artist and the company.

Being a member of a group at ENHYPEN's level means near-constant comebacks, international tours, and collaborative creative decisions, leaving little room for a member to fully develop solo work that reflects a genuinely different artistic identity.

The reaction online has been swift and wide-reaching, drawing responses not just from ENGENE but from fans of other groups too.

The announcement surprised many, particularly given that the group had only recently released their seventh mini-album, The Sin: Vanish, in January.

No release date has yet been given for Heeseung's solo debut, though his label confirmed a solo album is in preparation.

