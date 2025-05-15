Enrique Iglesias India tour 2025: When and where to expect global pop sensation and Bailamos hitmaker's concert

Enrique Iglesias India tour 2025: Enrique Iglesias, the global pop sensation and Bailamos hitmaker, is reportedly preparing to surprise his Indian fans with his upcoming concert scheduled to take place in Mumbai in the next few months. His India tour marks his return after 13 years. A Gujarat based event company is making the major move to bring back the legendary Spanish singer to India after his last 2012 India tour, as per HT report.

When will Enrique Iglesias perform in India? “Enrique will perform in Mumbai in October. An event company based in Gujarat is bringing him. This marks Enrique’s return to India after 13 years," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

Following his last visit, the singer famed for hits such as Hero and Bailamos expressed his admiration for India. This global pop star mentioned that India is “one of my favourite places" in the world, in one of his previous interviews. During his last visit, he did a three-city tour by visiting top hot spots - Pune, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

Enrique Iglesias shared a video clip on X from his last India visit showing a fan following his car, eager to catch a glimpse of him, while a Mexican TV presenter was interviewing the popstar. The post states, "One of my favorite places in the world! I love you #India... can’t wait to be back!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #TBT."

Netizen reaction on Enrique Iglesias' India tour Social media users were abuzz to learn about the exciting Enrique Iglesias India tour 2025, as on user stated, “After 13 years will feel this magic again live.” Another user wrote, “Wow let's all go and attend... 2012 he was not in Mumbai. He came to bangalore and then pune. OML was the organizer! Vijay main man . Nikhil also worked there.” A third user commented,"Omgggggg I hope so." A fourth user stated, “@enriqueiglesias dying to come back to India and his fans dying to see Enrique.”

