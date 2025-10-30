Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert turns star-studded with Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Orry and more in attendance

Grammy Award winner Enrique Iglesias’ maiden concert in Mumbai city of Maharashtra drew a dazzling crowd of Bollywood celebrities, turning the venue into a star-studded affair. Among those spotted were Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Jackky Bhagnani, Orry, and several other familiar faces from the film industry. This is Enrique Iglesias' third visit to the country, the first being in early 2000 and later in 2012.

The 50-year-old singer captivated over 25,000 fans with his performance spread over 90 minutes, in the commercial hub of Mumbai, at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The concert started at around 8.20 pm when Enrique Enrique Iglesias appeared on stage with his band members, wearing an all-black attire and his signature cap. He greeted his fans with “Namaste, Mumbai, raise your hands,” and began the show with 'Subeme La Radio', 'Freak', 'Chasing The Sun', 'Be With You', 'Heartbeat', 'Cuando Me Enamoro', and many others.

Grammy Award winning global music sensation Enrique Iglesias

He captivated the audience with renditions of his hit songs Hero, Tonight, Bailamos, and Bailando.

“Thank you… Thank you so much. I came here in 2004 first. It feels amazing [to be here],” Enrique said to his ardent fans, who gathered from various parts of India to attend the concert.

Noted celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh and her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, Malaika Arora, TV star couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were part of the concert.

A video of Malaika Arora shows her grooving to the music.

Actor-singer Meiyang Chang, singer Rahul Vaidya, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Elnaaz Norouzi, and others also attended the concert.

Enrique Iglesias at Mumbai concert

“We enjoyed every bit of the concert,” Rubina and Abhinav told PTI post the show. “I came here to fulfil the wish of my wife, who loves him and his music a lot,” said Abhinav. Also Read | Guns N’ Roses rocks stage with iconic hits after 13 years; netizens buzz ‘greatest experience’ | Watch Mumbai concert

However, not all attendees left satisfied. Several fans took to social media to complain about the concert’s poor arrangements, with some alleging that many of the songs were pre-recorded and that Enrique Iglesias barely performed live.

“He didn't sing it all. I'm a bit disappointed,” an office-goer from Mumbai said, while another remarked, “The road traffic was a complete mess.”

As the night drew to a close, Enrique left the stage amid a dazzling display of fireworks and concluded the concert with his popular track 'Baby I Like It'.