Eric Andre recalls how he turned down Oscar-winning role, says ’biggest mistake of my entire career’

Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Comedian and actor Eric Andre opened up about one of his biggest professional regrets. It was turning down Kieran Culkin's Oscar-winning role in the comedy-drama film A Real Pain, directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

"I was working on something else when I read the script. I read the script. It was like 120 pages about two Jews babbling about the Holocaust, and that seemed a bit depressing to me upon first read. And I was like, 'You know what? I'm a comedian; I want to stay in my lane as a comedian,'" he said during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, reported People.

Andre shared that he was not sure if the movie was right for "my brand." Recalling it, he shared, it was "the biggest mistake of my entire career."

Kimmel asked if he "really read" the script before turning down the offer.

"I read like the first 10 pages," said Andre, adding, "Who reads a script? You know how boring it is reading a script? It's excruciating. Feels like school in summertime. All the Adderall in the world couldn't get me to read a single script," as per the outlet.

He continued, "I agree to movies, and I don't even know what happens after the second act."

'A Real Pain' is a 2024 comedy-drama film written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. It is an international co-production between Poland and the United States and stars Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin.

Culkin secured his first Oscar nomination and his first win for his role in 'A Real Pain'. He beat out fellow nominees Yua Borisov, Edward Norton, Guy Pearce and Jeremy Strong to take home the prestigious award, reported People.

He also took home similar wins at other awards shows, including the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes.

During his acceptance speech at the Oscars, Culkin shared that his wife, Jazz Charton, had said that they could try to expand their family if he won the award.

"Please don't play the music because I want to tell a really quick story about Jazz. About a year ago, I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly publicly said that I want a third kid from her because she said if I won the award, she would give me the kid," he said, referencing his acceptance speech from the 2023 Emmy Awards.

He continued, "It turns out she said that because she didn't think I was gonna win," as per the outlet.