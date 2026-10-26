Eric Bauza dies at 46: Remembering the voice behind Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and other Looney Tunes characters

Eric Bauza, the Emmy Award-winning voice actor who brought some of animation's most recognisable characters to life, has died at the age of 46. Best known as the modern voice of Looney Tunes favourites Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Bauza also voiced Tweety, Porky Pig, Road Runner and Elmer Fudd during a career spanning more than two decades.

Eric Bauza dies at 46 Bauza died at his home on Sunday, 25 October 2026. Records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease. His death was classified as natural. His family announced the news in a statement shared on his Instagram account, describing his passing as sudden.

Eric Bauza, the Emmy Award-winning voice actor who brought some of animation's most recognisable characters to life, has died at the age of 46. Best known as the modern voice of Looney Tunes favourites Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Bauza also voiced Tweety, Porky Pig, Road Runner and Elmer Fudd during a career spanning more than two decades.

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Bauza died at his home on Sunday, 25 October 2026. Records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease. His death was classified as natural. His family announced the news in a statement shared on his Instagram account, describing his passing as sudden.

More about Eric Bauza Born in Scarborough, Toronto, in 1979, Bauza initially worked as a character designer before establishing himself as a voice actor. His interest in cartoon voices began when he was young. As a teenager, he would imitate animated characters and use different voices during school announcements.

He began his professional career in 2001 and went on to accumulate more than 400 acting credits across film and television. His work with Warner Bros. Animation lasted around 15 years, during which he became closely associated with several classic Looney Tunes characters.

His film credits included Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021), The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2024) and Coyote vs. Acme (2026). In addition to his work on Looney Tunes, he contributed voices to projects such as Muppet Babies, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Teen Titans Go! and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Bauza's work earned him three Children's and Family Emmy Awards between 2022 and 2025. His performances in Looney Tunes Cartoons, Bugs Bunny Builders and Teen Titans Go! helped establish him as one of the leading voice performers working in children's animation.

He also played a part in bringing attention to Coyote vs. Acme, a live-action and animation hybrid film that faced an uncertain release after Warner Bros. initially shelved it.

Chris DeFaria, a producer on Coyote vs. Acme, praised Bauza's dedication to animation and his contribution to the film. Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey also paid tribute to the actor, describing him as a unique voice talent who brought joy to audiences around the world.