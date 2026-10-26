Eric Bauza dies at 46: Remembering the voice behind Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and other Looney Tunes characters

Eric Bauza, the Emmy Award-winning voice actor who brought some of animation's most recognisable characters to life, has died at the age of 46. Best known as the modern voice of Looney Tunes favourites Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Bauza also voiced Tweety, Porky Pig, Road Runner and Elmer Fudd during a career spanning more than two decades.

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Eric Bauza dies at 46 Bauza died at his home on Sunday, 25 October 2026. Records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease. His death was classified as natural. His family announced the news in a statement shared on his Instagram account, describing his passing as sudden.

Eric Bauza, the Emmy Award-winning voice actor who brought some of animation's most recognisable characters to life, has died at the age of 46. Best known as the modern voice of Looney Tunes favourites Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Bauza also voiced Tweety, Porky Pig, Road Runner and Elmer Fudd during a career spanning more than two decades.

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Bauza died at his home on Sunday, 25 October 2026. Records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease. His death was classified as natural. His family announced the news in a statement shared on his Instagram account, describing his passing as sudden.

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More about Eric Bauza Born in Scarborough, Toronto, in 1979, Bauza initially worked as a character designer before establishing himself as a voice actor. His interest in cartoon voices began when he was young. As a teenager, he would imitate animated characters and use different voices during school announcements.

He began his professional career in 2001 and went on to accumulate more than 400 acting credits across film and television. His work with Warner Bros. Animation lasted around 15 years, during which he became closely associated with several classic Looney Tunes characters.

His film credits included Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021), The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2024) and Coyote vs. Acme (2026). In addition to his work on Looney Tunes, he contributed voices to projects such as Muppet Babies, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Teen Titans Go! and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

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Bauza's work earned him three Children's and Family Emmy Awards between 2022 and 2025. His performances in Looney Tunes Cartoons, Bugs Bunny Builders and Teen Titans Go! helped establish him as one of the leading voice performers working in children's animation.

He also played a part in bringing attention to Coyote vs. Acme, a live-action and animation hybrid film that faced an uncertain release after Warner Bros. initially shelved it.

Chris DeFaria, a producer on Coyote vs. Acme, praised Bauza's dedication to animation and his contribution to the film. Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey also paid tribute to the actor, describing him as a unique voice talent who brought joy to audiences around the world.

At the time of his death, Bauza was also attached to upcoming projects, including Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, in which he was set to voice Daffy Duck, and The Dragon Masters.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.