Eric Dane shares his ALS diagnosis ahead of Euphoria return

Washington DC [India], April 11 (ANI): Euphoria star Eric Dane has revealed that he was diagnosed with a rare degenerative disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), reported People.

In an interview with People, Dane shared a shocking revelation about his health, which has surprised his fans. The Euphoria actor said that he was diagnosed with ALS and expressed gratitude to his family for their support in navigating this "next chapter" of his life.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS," he shares. "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," added Dane, as quoted by People.

The actor, 52, is married to Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple shares two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

Dane also assured his fans that he would be returning to the sets of Euphoria to shoot the third instalment of the series. He also requested the media and fans to grant privacy to him and his family during this phase of his life.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week," he tells People magazine. "I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time," added Dane.

According to People, Dane, who currently stars as Cal Jacobs in the series Euphoria, will begin production of season 3 of the hit HBO show on April 14.

Euphoria Season 3 went into production in 2025 after long delays on the third installment of the HBO drama series.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare degenerative disease that causes progressive muscle paralysis. Patients first experience twitching or weakness in a limb, which is often followed by slurred speech, reported People.

According to the Mayo Clinic, as quoted by People, ALS affects the nerve cells in the brain and spine that control muscle movement. Patients gradually lose their ability to speak, eat, walk, and breathe independently.

According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, there's no cure for ALS, and people usually live three to five years after diagnosis. However, some patients can live for decades.