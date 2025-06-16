Erin Moriarty, star of ‘The Boys’, opens up about her Graves’ Disease diagnosis

Actor Erin Moriarty, best known for playing Starlight in the hit series ‘The Boys’, has revealed she was recently diagnosed with Graves’ Disease.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared how the condition had impacted her and urged followers not to ignore symptoms.

“Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body. Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely (sic)," she wrote.

Erin continued, “One thing I can say: if I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner. A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease. Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It’s been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don’t “suck it up” and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. Shit’s hard enough as is (sic).”

What is the Graves' Disease? Graves’ Disease is an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid gland, causing it to become overactive—a condition known as hyperthyroidism. This can lead to a variety of symptoms such as weight loss, anxiety, tremors, fatigue, and eye problems.

It is more common in women and often develops before the age of 40. Though the exact cause is unknown, it involves the immune system mistakenly attacking the thyroid, leading to the overproduction of hormones.

Treatment for Graves’ Disease may include medication to reduce thyroid hormone levels, radioactive iodine therapy, or, in some cases, surgery. With proper treatment, most people can manage the condition well. Moriarty’s openness has helped shed light on a disease that is often misunderstood or overlooked.