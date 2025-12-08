Esha Deol pens heartbreaking note for dad Dharmendra on 90th birth anniversary: ‘Painfully miss you’

On Monday, actor Esha Deol remembered her father, Bollywood icon Dharmendra, on his birth anniversary. He died on 24 November, just days away from his 90th birthday. In an emotional note, the Dhoom actor promised to continue his legacy.

Esha dropped throwback pictures with Dharmendra on Instagram.

Esha Deol on Dharmendra's birth anniversary In the caption of the picture, she wrote, “To my darling Papa. Our pact, the strongest bond . “ us “ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one.”

“For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime. The magical precious memories… life lessons , the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other,” she added.

Opening up about her loss, junior Deol recalled the memories of Dharmendra. She shared her special nickname given by her father.

She said, “I so painfully miss you papa… your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations, laughter & shayaris. Your motto “ always be humble, be happy, healthy & strong” I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you papa. Your darling daughter, Your Esha, your Bittu."

Dharmendra's death Dharmendra, 89, passed away last month after prolonged hospitalisation. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for a long time before being discharged. He continued to receive treatment at his Juhu home, where he took his last breath.

Why was Dharmendra's funeral done swiftly His last rites were performed in private owing to his own wish for a simple farewell. Fans missed out on his antim darshan.

Talking about the decision, filmmaker Hamad Al Reyami shared what Dharmendra’s second wife, Hema Malini, told him. He said, “She then added with deep sadness that she was sorry his fans didn’t get a chance to see him one last time. And she said to me in a loving mother tone: ‘Dharminder throughout his life never wanted to be seen weak or sick. He was hiding his pain even from the closest people. After the person leaves, the decision remains in the hands of the family.’”

Dharmendra's family Dharmendra is survived by two wives-- Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and their six children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeita Deol, Vijeta Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.