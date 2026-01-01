Esha Deol remembers dad Dharamendra as she marks New Year 2026

Dubai [UAE], January 1 (ANI): Actor Esha Deol is currently in Dubai, UAE, where she rang in the New Year 2026.

While she welcomed New Year with positivity and love, a part of her heart was missing her dad and late veteran actor Dharmendra.

Taking to Instagram, she shared glimpses of her New Year celebrations. One of the pictures shows her pointing toward the sky. She made it even more special with the words "Love you papa" edited onto the image.

"Stay blessed, happy, healthy, and strong," she captioned the post.

Legendary star Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving a deep void in Hindi cinema. The actor's demise has been mourned across the country, with fans and colleagues paying heartfelt tributes that reflect the profound impact he had on Indian cinema and popular culture.

Reflecting on her bond with her late father, Esha wrote on her Instagram handle, "To my darling Papa..Our pact, the strongest bond . " us " through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ..... We are always together papa . Be it heaven or earth . We are one .For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart ... deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime."Esha recalled moments of warmth, laughter and long conversations that defined their relationship. "The magical precious memories..... life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other."

The 'Dhoom' actor said she "painfully" misses Dharmendra and remembered his "warm protective hugs".

"I so painfully miss you papa ... your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations, laughter & shayaris. Your motto is" always be humble, be happy, healthy & strong."