Eternity trailer out: Callum Turner or Miles Turner - Who will Elizabeth Olsen choose in this story about afterlife?

The trailer for the highly anticipated afterlife romance ‘Eternity’ has been released, teasing an emotional and thought-provoking journey featuring Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner, and Miles Teller.

The film poses a powerful question: what happens after death — and more importantly, who do we choose to spend forever with?

In Eternity, everyone is given one week after death to decide where to spend eternity. But for Joan, it’s not about the place — it’s about the person.

Watch the trailer here:

More About ‘Eternity’ Elizabeth Olsen stars as Joan, a woman torn between two great loves. Miles Teller plays Larry, the man Joan built her life with, while Callum Turner appears as Luke, her first love who died in a war.

The trailer captures her inner turmoil, hinting at a poignant exploration of memory, regret, and lasting connection. “After death, everybody gets one week to choose where to spend eternity. For Joan, Larry, and Luke, it's really a question of who to spend it with.”

The cast also includes Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Anna, John Early as Ryan, and Olga Merediz as Karen.

Eternity is directed by David Freyne, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Pat Cunnane, whose original script earned a spot on the 2022 Black List — a prestigious annual ranking of the most-liked unproduced scripts in Hollywood.

The film is produced by Oscar-nominated producers Trevor White and Tim White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner.

The project, first reported in March 2024, has been generating buzz for its blend of romantic fantasy and emotional depth. The trailer now offers a glimpse of the heart-rending choice Joan must make — and the afterlife setting that brings the past and present crashing together.