Ethan Slater shares how being part of Wicked franchise changed his life in 'huge way'

Washington DC [US], July 26 (ANI): Ethan Slater, who played Boq Woodsman in the musical film 'Wicked' and will reprise his role in 'Wicked: For Good', opened up on his journey in the film and how it has impacted him personally and professionally, reported People.

Advertisement

"It's a hard question to think about how it's impacted my career, because it's all sort of like ongoing, one foot in front of the other," said Slater while attending San Diego Comic-Con.

He added, "It's been a big part of making those childhood dreams come true," Slater said of being a part of the Wicked franchise. "I saw Wicked on Broadway with my, I think, fifth-grade class. We went on a school trip before the Tonys. It just opened, and we went, and I saw it, and that was one of the first shows that I saw," as per the outlet.

"And then I brought my niece to see it for her ninth birthday," Slater continued. "I got to see it again with new eyes, and see what it must have felt like for me to see that. And so it's been such a huge part of me to now be a part of it, to be a part of Wicked, that's changed my life in a huge way," reported People.

Advertisement

'Wicked' is a movie adaptation of Winnie Holzman's 2003 Tony Award-winning musical, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. The film chronicles the story of an unusual relationship between the soon-to-be Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the South, and how their lives are altered once they meet the great and powerful Wizard of Oz.

'Wicked: For Good' is an upcoming musical fantasy film directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The sequel to Wicked (2024) adapts the second act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, itself a reimagining of L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its 1939 film adaptation. Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles from the first film. (ANI)