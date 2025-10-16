EUFF 2025: European Union Film Festival celebrates 30 years of movie magic; check complete list of movies

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) 2025 is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The festival marks decades of cultural exchange between Europe and India.

Organised by the EU Delegation to India and European embassies, EUFF 2025 highlights Europe’s diverse storytelling through films such as The Missile, Dying and Happy.

Running from October 31 to November 9 in New Delhi, before heading to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the festival will showcase 28 award-winning films from EU member states and Ukraine.

Screenings will take place at iconic Delhi venues, including the India Habitat Centre and the Goethe-Institut.

“This year marks a truly special milestone for us at the EUFF, as we celebrate 30 years of cultural exchange, creativity, and dialogue between Europe and India through cinema. Films have always been a powerful unifier, and in recent years, collaborations between Indian and European filmmakers have only deepened,” Herve Delphin, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, said.

Major films at EUFF 2025 Major films at EUFF 2025 include The Missile (Finland), Dying (Germany), Matters of the Heart (Denmark) and Happy (Austria).

The Missile, known as Ohjus in Finnish, is a comedy-drama directed by Miia Tervo. It is inspired by a real Soviet missile crash in Finland’s Lake Inari in 1984.

The story follows Niina (Oona Airola), a single mother and small-town journalist escaping an abusive marriage. When the missile falls near her village, she becomes caught in the investigation amid Cold War tensions and political chaos.

Dying, Sterben in German, is a comedy-drama directed by Matthias Glasner. Set in a small North German town, it follows the troubled Lunies family as they deal with ageing, illness and fractured relationships.

Through grief, conflict and dark humour, the film explores mortality, love and family bonds.

Matters of the Heart, Fuld af kærlighed in Danish, is written and directed by Christina Rosendahl. It tells the story of a middle-class family that seems happy from the outside but is slowly falling apart due to the father’s addiction.

The film explores how addiction affects relationships, trust and hope within a family. After years of broken promises, the family finally gives the father a last chance.

Happy is a 2024 Austrian drama directed by Sandeep Kumar. It follows an undocumented Indian immigrant in Austria called Happy (Sahidur Rahaman). After being denied asylum, he fights to give his daughter Maya a better life.

Despite a deportation order, he works multiple jobs to survive. The film portrays the struggles and emotional strength of immigrants chasing hope and stability.

Other movies at EUFF 2025 Julie Keeps Quiet (Belgium)

The Trap (Bulgaria)

The Waves (Czech Republic)

Holy Cow (France)

Behind the Haystacks (Greece)

Pelican (Croatia)

Smaragda – I Got Thick Skin and I Can’t Jump (Cyprus)

Lioness (Estonia)

Three Thousand Numbered Pieces (Hungary)

That They May Face the Rising Sun (Ireland)

TBC (Italy)

Soviet Milk (Latvia)

Tasty (Lithuania)

Breathing Underwater (Luxembourg)

Castillo (Malta)

Memory Lane (Netherlands)

It’s Not My Film (Poland)

Bad Living (Portugal)

Three Kilometres to the End of the World (Romania)

The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia)

Family Therapy (Slovenia)

Ei 47 (Spain)

The Swedish Torpedo (Sweden)

