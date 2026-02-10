Euphoria review: Netizens hail Sara Arjun-Bhumika Chawla's ‘hard-hitting' Telugu film

Euphoria review: It's been days since the Telugu film Euphoria released in theatres, but fans cannot stop talking about it. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the film stars Bhumika Chawla, Sara Arjun, Nassar, Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhita Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj and others. As the film continues to trend online, here's what the audience liked and disliked about the film.

Calling it a 'hard-hitting' film, many praised the climax scene of Euphoria.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a user praised the film and its background music. The post read: “A hard hitting social drama dealt with unique narrative approach. Perfect cast with peak performances and BGM. Only thing which I love here is genuine film making towards real- life incidents. Highness during the climax part and I would say PEAK CLIMAX (sic).”

Another detailed review called the film ‘thoughtful’ but with its ‘surface-level writing.’ “#EuphoriaTheFilm definitely has the potential to address many burning issues. The story has multiple branches and storylines, so the narrative that #Gunasekhar wanted to tell feels slightly sanitised. The story presents one of the possibilities where the law works without loopholes and without pressure from higher officials on honest police officers,” the post added.

The user continued to explain, “Some scenes felt like the director took the easy way out. The plotlines were given convenient endings that didn’t always serve the story well, though this could also be seen as catering to the audience’s preferred route. Many movies dealing with subjects like gang ra*e and the POCSO law revolve around the victims or the investigation process to uncover the truth. However, Euphoria explores an uncharted territory, what happens to the families of the convicted. This is where veteran actress #BhumikaChawla comes in. As stated in the trailer and promotional events, she plays the mother of one of the convicts. The film explores the struggle of an honest mother who has to face the reality of her son turning into an unapologetic criminal.”

Calling it an emotion-focused film rather than logic, a different user said, “#Euphoria left me with mixed feelings, mainly due to that clusterf**k of a second half. After a really interesting first half, the screenplay takes a very weird turn. It definitely needed a better treatment. Director Gunasekhar probably focused on the emotions but lost at logics (sic).”

Similarly, another one also praised the first half of the film over the second.

“The first half of the film is neat with engaging police proceedings. Although it feels like a documentary at times it still keeps us hooked to the plot. However after a decent first half the second half loses its tempo (sic),” wrote the user.

Someone else shared, “#EuphoriaTheFilm had great intentions that don't really translate onto the screen. Although the first half is watchable but it exhausts you and the incoherent second half makes matters weak. Really loved the idea but except music everything else was a let down (sic).”



Euphoria: Plot, trailer Euphoria focuses on a group of boys who assault a young girl. When they are eventually punished and sent to juvenile jail, one of them changes for bad, highlighting the importance of parenting.

