Euphoria Season 3: What to remember from Season 2 ahead of its HBO Max premiere

As Euphoria returns after a long gap, viewers may need a quick refresher on the intense and emotional events of Season 2.
Season 2 mainly followed Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya, as her struggle with drug addiction worsens. At the start of the season, Rue relapses and begins using drugs again, hiding it from her friends and family.
Her behaviour becomes increasingly destructive, damaging her relationships—especially with Jules. As her addiction spirals, Rue pushes away those trying to help her, leading to a breakdown that becomes one of the season’s most powerful moments.
A major storyline revolves around Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi). Cassie secretly begins a relationship with Nate, who is also her best friend Maddy’s ex-boyfriend. The relationship is toxic and unstable, causing deep conflict between the characters. When the truth comes out, it leads to explosive confrontations and fractures friendships.
Another key thread involves Fezco (Angus Cloud), the drug dealer with a softer side, and his younger partner Ashtray (Javon Walton). Their story takes a tragic turn in the finale during a violent police raid. The sequence ends in shock and loss, marking one of the darkest moments of the season.
Lexi (Maude Apatow), often a quieter character, takes centre stage through her school play, which becomes a turning point in the story. The play mirrors the lives of her friends, exposing secrets and tensions in front of an audience. This leads to emotional fallout, especially for Cassie, who reacts angrily on stage.
Meanwhile, other characters face their own struggles. Maddy (Alexa Demie) tries to move on from Nate while dealing with her past trauma. Kat begins to question her relationship and personal identity. Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane), Nate’s father, confronts his own hidden past and eventually faces consequences for his actions.
By the end of Season 2, several storylines remain unresolved. Rue begins to show signs of recovery, but her future remains uncertain. Relationships are broken, trust is damaged, and many characters are left dealing with the consequences of their choices.
Season 3 is set to take the story forward with a time jump, moving the characters beyond high school and into a new phase of their lives.
Euphoria Season 3 will premiere in the US on April 12, 2026, on HBO Max. In India, it will stream on JioHotstar from April 13, 2026, likely around 6:30 AM IST.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.