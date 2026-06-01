Euphoria Season 3 to be the last? Check what the makers are saying

Euphoria, the gritty HBO psychological drama series, has officially come to an end. After seven years, three seasons and 26 episodes, writer-director Sam Levinson confirmed on the New York Times’ Popcast that Euphoria Season 3 was the show's final chapter.

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The news, however, isn't a surprise to fans, as Zendaya has hinted in several interviews that she believed the show was ending.

Even in an earlier interview, Levinson said he writes "every season like it's the last" and hesitated to discuss a fourth season. "I don't know," he said. “As of right now, all I want to do is hang out with my wife and kids and read some Elmore Leonard and watch ‘Mrs. Miniver' again.”

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About Euphoria The first season of the show, featuring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer, premiered in 2019, followed by a second season in 2022. Its third and final season was released in April this year.

Major production delays plagued the final season, in part due to the four-year hiatus between instalments. In that time, Zendaya and the rest of the cast became high-profile film stars, making it significantly harder to align their schedules.

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Euphoria revolved around the lives of a group of high school students in East Highland, California, as they “navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.”

The show became a cultural phenomenon, with its second season averaging 16.3 million viewers per episode.

Euphoria Season 3 The third season featured a time jump and followed the main characters as they left school, and “wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption and the problem of evil.”

Chloe Cherry, Alanna Ubach and Toby Wallace also featured in the final season.

The series finale, titled “In God We Trust,” which aired on May 31, provided a definitive and grim conclusion to the main characters of the series.

The episode culminates in the tragic death of Rue, who succumbs to a fentanyl overdose. Following her death, the narrative pivots to her sponsor, Ali, who finds himself forced to confront his own demons and the loss of his faith. In a final act of retribution, he takes down the drug lord Alamo before finding a grim peace.

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While Laurie meets a dark end during a DEA raid, other characters like Maddy and Cassie are left to grapple with the fallout of their adult choices.

Nate’s story concluded with his death in the previous episode, after he was buried alive at a construction site and bitten by a rattlesnake.

The season effectively closed the book on the turbulent lives of the East Highland students.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.