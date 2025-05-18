Eurovision 2025: Austria’s JJ triumphs at 69th edition in Switzerland with haunting ballad ‘Wasted Love'

JJ of Austria was crowned the winner of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, held in Basel’s St. Jakobshalle arena, marking an emotional victory for the singer and a triumphant return of the contest to its birthplace.

The Austrian artist moved audiences with his haunting, falsetto-laced ballad “Wasted Love,” which he reprised in a celebratory encore performance enhanced by a techno remix. Visibly overwhelmed as confetti rained down, JJ teared up during his acceptance, exclaiming in disbelief at the result.

The competition saw intense fluctuations during the national jury voting — which accounts for 50% of the overall vote — with Austria and host nation Switzerland repeatedly swapping the top position. While Sweden, Finland and France had been considered frontrunners, Israel unexpectedly surged ahead with a staggering 297 viewer votes, briefly overtaking the favourites. However, Austria ultimately secured victory with a 79-point lead. In a surprising turn, Switzerland received zero points from the public vote.

Featuring entries from 37 countries, this year’s Eurovision continued its tradition of show-stopping performances filled with elaborate lighting, vibrant choreography, and theatrical staging.

The grand final followed semi-finals that began on 13 May and opened with a pre-recorded message from 1988 winner Céline Dion, who celebrated the “beautiful” return of the contest to Switzerland. Dion, who won for Switzerland with “Ne partez pas sans moi,” made her first virtual appearance at Eurovision since revealing in 2022 her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition.

The modern-day spectacle, now broadcast globally and streamed live in the United States via Peacock since 2021, maintains its ethos of inclusivity and creativity. Director Martin Green praised the host city’s efforts to embrace the contest’s roots: “They’ve closed streets. They’ve got a brilliant [Eurovision] village. I think there’s going to be a real party atmosphere – they’ve really lent into Switzerland being where the first Eurovision Song Contest was staged. So, it’s come home.”

Yet, this year’s edition was not without controversy. Irish broadcaster RTÉ called for a discussion regarding Israel’s participation amid the ongoing war in Gaza. Over 70 former Eurovision artists also signed an open letter demanding Israel’s removal from the competition. In response to the decision to retain Israel as a participant, Green stated, “If we see people gathered on stage through song, perhaps it is a reminder that it is possible to get along. That may be a romantic vision, but it’s one I believe. I’ve worked on Olympics and major sporting events, and I do believe that there needs to be that space to show that another way is possible.”