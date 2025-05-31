Evangeline Lilly shares pictures of gruesome injuries she sustained after fainting

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): Actress Evangeline Lilly shared photos of the gruesome injuries she sustained after fainting.

Advertisement

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star posted on her social media handle that she passed out, fell and hit her face on a boulder.

"I fainted at the beach. And fell face first into a boulder," she wrote. "At the hospital, the nurses and doctor went straight into action, more determined to find the cause of my blackout than to stitch up the hole punctured into my face by the rock. I smiled wryly at them. 'You won't find anything.' I said with a woozy voice," reported People.

Lilly shared that she had fainting spells since she was a little girl. After ruling out epilepsy when she was young, doctors ultimately told her she had hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

Advertisement

"For a good chunk of my life, I went with that - hypoglycemia. It added up - my metabolism is through the roof and I metabolise sugars, particularly, with shocking efficiency," she said. "But, as I got older, and other health issues started to enter the picture, my doctor started doing a LOT of blood work. What was interesting was how, even after a 12-hour fast, even after blacking out, my glucose levels never came back as low. Hypoglycemia, it seemed, was being ruled out."

Lilly then admitted that she thinks her fainting spells might be connected to her emotional well-being, reported People.

"I have come to believe that this 'checking out' is a result of my little soul reaching her limit of what she feels she can cope with in this life, and she 'leaves the building,' so to speak," the actress said.

Advertisement

"It is my conclusion, after enough of these episodes and enough medical testing to rule out different factors, that my soul longs to return," she continued. "That when she has had enough, when the pain becomes too great, the stresses beyond overwhelming, the shattered idealism crushing, my soul exits my body and returns to pure spirit."

"I pull my face from the sand and take a breath. My mouth and nose are full of blood," she wrote. "My partner says that when I black out, I look like I die. He gets very afraid. My eyes roll back in my head, and all life leaves my body."

Lilly noted that the past few months of her life have been demanding. After fainting and injuring herself, she was forced to "drop everything" and be still.

Advertisement