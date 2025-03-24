’Even though I play a complete weirdo in White Lotus: Jennifer Coolidge speaks on her career, dating at 63

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Actress Jennifer Coolidge revealed that her Emmy-winning role in 'The White Lotus' transformed not only her career but also her dating life at 63.

"Even though I play a complete weirdo in 'White Lotus,' cute guys come up to me," said Coolidge, adding, "This is far better than 'American Pie' because people were sad about Tanya falling off a boat. These men like you better because they feel that you went through something. That show really upped my game," reported Variety.

The actor, who has found new levels of fame after decades in Hollywood, spoke openly about the prolonged career slump between her early 2000s successes and Mike White casting her in HBO's hit series.

From 2006 until 'The White Lotus' in 2021, Coolidge experienced a time during which she was typecast and overlooked.

"I got very odd jobs -- I had no guidance at all," she said. "I didn't know how to play the game." The typecasting problem persisted as casting agents only thought of her as Stifler's Mom from "American Pie." "I played a lot of highly strung rich women people thought, 'Oh, that's just what she does.'"

She is grateful to her friend White, creator of 'The White Lotus,' who conceived the character of Tanya McQuoid after sharing a tent with Coolidge during an African vacation during which she behaved "eccentrically," reported Variety.

"Do I think any other director would have chosen me for Tanya? Probably not," said Coolidge.

She talked about her persistent struggles with self-confidence.

Even while promoting the upcoming thriller "Riff Raff" alongside Bill Murray and Pete Davidson, Coolidge expressed disbelief at her casting alongside such established talents.

"I've been around a long time and just cannot believe the people I've got to work with over the past few years," she said. "People I never thought I would be included on a cast with."

The interview, conducted to promote her role in the upcoming 'A Minecraft Movie' (in cinemas April 4), also touched on Coolidge's feelings about watching the third season of 'The White Lotus' without her character, who was killed off in the second season.

"It's eerie, creepy, I'm worried for everybody," she said, adding, "Greg is in the first episode!" referencing her character's husband. "I hope something bad happens to him."