'Even Vijju was Team Bride that day!’: Rashmika Mandanna reveals fun moments from Haldi ceremony - see pics

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have offered fans a peek into one of the most colourful celebrations from their wedding festivities. On March 16, the couple took to Instagram to post glimpses from their Haldi ceremony, sharing pictures and memories from the intimate event.

The ceremony was held in Udaipur and was attended by close friends and family members as part of the couple’s wedding celebrations.

What made the Haldi ceremony special? Rashmika described the event as a lively and colourful celebration that went beyond the traditional Haldi ritual. According to her, the ceremony felt more like a festival of colours.

"It was more like Haldi + Holi." She further explained how the celebrations quickly turned into a colourful affair, with everyone covered in colours.

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"We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it," she wrote.

Who won the games at the ceremony? Apart from the rituals, the Haldi ceremony also featured fun games and playful moments among family and friends. Rashmika spoke about the competitive spirit during the celebration and credited her side of the family and friends for helping her win.

“And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI.. even Vijju was Team Bride that day!.”

What did Vijay say about the celebrations? Vijay Deverakonda also shared his memories from the Haldi ceremony, describing the excitement among family and friends despite the celebrations continuing late into the previous night.

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"Haldi day - The morning after a sangeeth celebration that ran late into early hours of morning :) On another day waking up would have been impossible, but we were all up excited to see each other, excited to spend time with my family and friends. And we had lots of water, colour, music and action to keep us all hyper awake."

Who did the couple thank after the event? Along with sharing their memories, the couple also expressed their gratitude to the staff at the hotel where the wedding was hosted. They also thanked designer Anamika Khanna, who created their outfits for the Haldi ceremony.

A Wedding Blending Two Traditions After months of speculation, Rashmika and Vijay officially confirmed their relationship and wedding in February. The couple got engaged in October last year before tying the knot on 26 February.

Their ceremony beautifully merged Vijay’s Telugu rituals with Rashmika’s Kodava customs. Designer Anamika Khanna created the wedding ensembles for both the bride and groom.