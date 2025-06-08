'Every book teaches me something, even the ones I leave unfinished...': Sonali Bendre talks about finding peace in reading

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Actor and author Sonali Bendre, known for her grace on screen and resilience off it, is also making waves in the literary space.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Bendre reflected on her deeply personal relationship with books and the motivations behind her latest literary offering, 'A Book of Books.'

The book, released in collaboration with her thriving online community, Sonali's Book Club, is not a traditional memoir or novel, as she explains it as a celebration of reading itself.

"It's essentially a book of recommendations -- books that touched me, inspired me, or simply stayed with me," she shared, adding, "It's an extension of the book club I started eight years ago, one of the largest digital book clubs in South Asia."

Bendre began the club as a way to reconnect with her own reading habits, which had taken a backseat amid the responsibilities of motherhood and career.

"I had lost touch with books in the hustle of life. The club gave me the structure to come back to it," she said.

One of the most striking ideas in 'A Book of Books' is the permission it grants readers, especially those who feel burdened by expectations, to let go of guilt around incomplete books.

"There is no shame in not finishing a book," Bendre said, adding, "You don't have to read a book just because it won awards. If it doesn't connect with you, it's okay to move on."

She drew from personal experiences, even recalling a moment during cancer treatment when she realised some books, despite their literary merit, were emotionally draining.

"I couldn't finish A Little Life. It's a brilliant book, but so sad. My book club members gently suggested I step away from it -- and they were right," she told ANI.

Reading habits evolve over time, and so has Bendre's. Once an avid consumer of heavy literature, she admits her preferences shifted post-illness.

"I used to read very dark books. Directors like Sooraj ji would tease me on sets, especially during Hum Saath Saath Hain, about my taste," she laughed, adding, "Later, when I was diagnosed with cancer, I understood what he meant. I needed books that healed, not hurt."

This transformation is reflected in her book as well, which includes ideas like creating a reading bucket list and finding the right time of day to read and for Bendre, that's the early morning hours, "before the world wakes up."

Even in her early acting days, Bendre was known as the one who always had a book in hand, even in the absence of vanity vans.

"There was just a chair and a fan. While others chatted, I'd read," she recalled, adding, "People thought I was boring. Maybe I was! But I was happy being that kind of boring."

Over time, she's come to embrace that image. "Being non-controversial doesn't make headlines. But I'm okay with that. Social media gave me a chance to connect with fans directly, without a journalist's filter."

'A Book of Books' is designed for a wide spectrum of readers, from seasoned bibliophiles to children just beginning their literary journey.

"On page 64, I've written about children who struggle to read. It's important for parents not to force reading on them. The joy of reading should come naturally," she said.

The book is packed with inventive ideas, like exploring genres through the lens of Snow White's seven dwarves, or reflecting on how reading can be the "cheapest way to travel," a belief she holds dear from her childhood.

"We didn't have the means to travel. But reading books took me everywhere, to the past, the future, across time and even other planets," she said.

While Bendre modestly claims she's "not an amazing writer," her book's thoughtful content says otherwise.

In fact, it was HarperCollins who nudged her into the project after seeing the impact of her book club's recommendations.

She said, "I initially said no. But when they suggested a book about the books I love, it felt right."

The result is a work that blends memoir, advice, reflection, and recommendations, all rooted in a deep love for literature.

On the professional front, Bendre recently made her OTT debut with ZEE5's 'The Broken News', where she portrayed journalist Amina Qureshi.

She first entered Bollywood with 'Aag' in 1994 and rose to fame with 'Diljale' in 1996.

Over the years, she's been part of acclaimed films like 'Sarfarosh', 'Zakhm', 'Major Saab', 'Duplicate', and 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

In 2018, Bendre was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment in the USA. Her recovery journey has not only made her an advocate for cancer awareness but also brought her closer to literature, both as a source of comfort and a means of connection.