'Every movie with him was special...': Chiranjeevi remembers Kota Srinivasa Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi, who visited the residence of late veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao in Hyderabad to pay his last respects, remembered the long journey he shared with Rao and also recalled their early days in cinema.

Srinivasa passed away early this morning in Hyderabad. The actor was 83.

Speaking to the media outside the actor's residence, the megastar called him a "legendary character actor" and shared how their careers began together with the film Pranam Khareedu in 1978.

"Kota Srinivasa Rao was a legendary character actor. We both started working from the same movie, Pranam Khareedu. I had a great relationship with him; every movie with him was special," said Chiranjeevi.

"The passing of Kota Srinivasa Rao is an irreparable loss to his family and the industry. It's a big loss. I pray to God that his soul rests in peace. I pay condolences to the family," he added.

Soon after the news of his death broke, several political leaders, film stars, and close friends began arriving at his residence to pay their last respects. From Tollywood actor Venkatesh to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, many were seen offering condolences to Rao's family.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu condoled his death, calling it an "irreparable loss" to the Telugu film industry. In a post on X, CM Chandrababu Naidu said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences."