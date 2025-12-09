'Everybody on social media is insane': Sydney Sweeney rejects plastic surgery rumours on the internet

Los Angeles [US], December 9 (ANI): Actor Sydney Sweeney has addressed swirling speculation, shutting down claims of plastic surgery. In a recent interview, the 'Euphoria' star sent out a message to all those who have been targeting her appearance over the years.

During her interview, Sweeney was asked to select a "beauty rumour" that she would like to debunk, to which she clarified, "Let's debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea," as quoted by People.

Aiming at social media individuals who have been comparing her pictures from her young days and recent ones, she added, "You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course, I'm going to look different. Everybody on social media is insane."

Earlier in October, Sweeney, while speaking to Variety, shared that she has no interest in cosmetic work and that she wishes to "age gracefully."

"I've never gotten anything done. I'm absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I'm going to age gracefully," she said.

On the work front, Sydney Sweeney will soon be seen in the upcoming psychological thriller, 'The Housemaid'. A film adaptation of Freida McFadden's 2022 novel, it also features Amanda Seyfried.

Directed by Paul Feig, 'The Housemaid' focuses on a twisted story of a mysterious housemaid who was hired by a manipulative housewife, leading to the discovery of dangerous family secrets.

"Sweeney's Millie eagerly accepts a job as a housemaid for a wealthy couple. However, she quickly learns that Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar) are keeping secrets that are dangerous than her own," the official logline states, as per People.

The film will hit theatres on December 19, 2025.