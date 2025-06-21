Ex-assistant says Sean 'Diddy' Combs made him buy drugs, set up sex parties as prosecutors push racketeering case

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ former personal assistant has testified that his job included buying drugs and preparing hotel rooms for sex parties called “wild king nights”. Brendan Paul, who worked for Combs from late 2022 to March 2024, gave evidence on Friday at Combs’ ongoing sex trafficking trial.

Paul’s testimony is a key part of the prosecution’s attempt to prove racketeering conspiracy against the 55-year-old music mogul. They allege Combs used his businesses to pressure women into ecstasy-fuelled sexual acts with male sex workers.

Diddy's ex-assistant Brendan Paul testifies Combs has pleaded not guilty to all five criminal charges. His lawyers say all sexual activity was consensual.

Paul said he purchased around $4,200 worth of marijuana and hundreds of dollars’ worth of ketamine for Combs.

Jurors were shown messages in which Paul asked Combs' security team to reimburse him for drug purchases. One message from February 14, 2024 read: “You get me zans,” which Paul said referred to Xanax.

Paul told the court Combs also used cocaine and ecstasy in front of him. When asked by defence lawyer Brian Steel if drugs were a big part of his job, Paul replied they were a “minor part” and insisted, “Absolutely not,” when asked, “You were not some drug mule?”

He also described preparing hotel rooms for three or four “wild king nights”, stocking them with lubricant, baby oil, liquor, and a Gucci pouch containing hard drugs. After the parties, he wore gloves to clean up and avoid hotel fines.

Paul was arrested in March 2024 at Miami-Opa Locka airport for cocaine possession while travelling with Combs. He claimed he found the drugs while cleaning Combs’ room and forgot about them.

When asked why he didn’t tell police, Paul answered simply: “Loyalty.” The charge was later dropped.