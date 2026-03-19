Explained: Why March 19 became the perfect release date for Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated action film Dhurandhar 2 has arrived in theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with several major festivals including Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The timing, according to trade experts, was not accidental but part of a carefully planned strategy to maximise the film’s reach and box office potential across India.

Festive periods have historically been considered one of the most lucrative windows for theatrical releases in the Indian film industry. With audiences more likely to visit cinemas during holidays, major productions often target such periods to ensure strong opening collections.

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In the case of Dhurandhar 2, the chosen date aligns with multiple celebrations across different parts of the country. Gudi Padwa is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, while Ugadi marks the new year in several southern states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Eid, meanwhile, traditionally brings large audiences to theatres across India and overseas.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted the significance of this timing, noting that the release window coincides with an entire cluster of festivals.

“The release date for Dhurandhar was chosen very strategically,” Adarsh said. “You have Eid, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and the beginning of Navratri, with Ram Navami following soon after. It’s an exceptional strategy because the filmmaker is making the most of the festive season.”

According to industry observers, such festival clusters can significantly boost footfall in cinemas, especially when a film has pan-India appeal.

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The sequel’s release strategy also reflects the growing importance of multi-language distribution in Indian cinema. Unlike the first Dhurandhar, which was released only in Hindi, the second instalment has been launched simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The decision to expand the film’s linguistic reach reportedly stems from the unexpected popularity of the original film in southern markets. Despite being available only in Hindi, Dhurandhar managed to attract significant viewership in several southern states through word-of-mouth and social media buzz.

Also Read | Why Dhurandhar 2 is still banned in Gulf countries despite box office success?

Distributors and theatre owners in the region reportedly pointed out strong demand for dubbed versions, with audiences calling for the franchise to be released in their local languages.

Taking note of this organic demand, the makers decided that the sequel should launch across multiple languages from day one. The move positions Dhurandhar 2 as a pan-India spectacle rather than a film targeted primarily at Hindi-speaking audiences.

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Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 aims to significantly expand the scale of the franchise. The film promises larger action sequences, a broader narrative canvas and international locations.

Early indicators suggest that the film is already generating massive interest ahead of its theatrical debut. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has recorded worldwide pre-sales exceeding ₹250 crore for its opening weekend.

India alone accounts for around ₹160 crore in advance bookings, while nearly ₹100 crore worth of tickets have reportedly been sold for the opening day, including premiere shows.

However, the film’s rollout has faced minor hurdles in some markets. Reports indicate that the release of certain dubbed versions in South India experienced delays due to pending censor certifications. The Telugu version of the film has reportedly received clearance recently, raising expectations that shows could begin shortly.

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Despite these temporary setbacks, the film’s festive timing and massive advance bookings suggest a strong start at the box office.

By aligning its release with Eid, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and the Navratri period, the makers of Dhurandhar 2 appear to have crafted a release strategy aimed at tapping into multiple regional audiences simultaneously.

As trade analysts point out, such carefully timed festival releases often play a crucial role in shaping the box office trajectory of large-scale Indian films. Whether Dhurandhar 2 can convert its strong pre-release buzz into record-breaking collections will become clearer in the days ahead.