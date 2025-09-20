Explained: Why Netflix and Kapil Sharma Show face ₹25 crore lawsuit over 'Baburao' act

Just ahead of its grand finale featuring Akshay Kumar, The Great Indian Kapil Show has landed in legal trouble. Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala has slapped a ₹25 crore legal notice on Netflix and the show’s makers, accusing them of misusing the iconic Baburao Ganpatrao Apte character from Hera Pheri. Here’s a breakdown of the controversy.

Why the lawsuit? The promo for the finale shows comedian Kiku Sharda dressed as Baburao, a character made famous by Paresh Rawal in the Hera Pheri films. Nadiadwala, who owns the rights, claims the act was done without permission. His team says this amounts to copyright infringement under Section 51 of the Copyright Act and trademark infringement under Section 29 of the Trademarks Act.

“Baburao is not just a character, but the soul of Hera Pheri,” Nadiadwala said, insisting that the legacy cannot be exploited for “wrongful commercial gain.”

“This legacy was built with our sweat, vision, and creativity. Paresh Rawal ji nurtured the role with his heart and soul. No one has the right to misuse it for commercial gain. Culture is not for exploitation; it is for preservation,” Nadiadwala said in an official statement.

What’s the penalty? The notice demands:

Immediate removal of the segment from Netflix, social media, and third-party channels

A written undertaking that Baburao will not be used again without permission

A formal apology within 24 hours

₹ 25 crore in damages and compensation, to be paid within two days Failure to comply, the notice warns, will lead to civil and criminal proceedings.

Will this stop the show? For now, the finale episode — featuring Akshay Kumar as the final guest- is still set to stream on September 20. But if the matter escalates legally, Netflix may be forced to edit or withdraw the contested skit.

Will they have to drop the character? If Nadiadwala’s demands are met, the Baburao parody will likely be pulled from all platforms. His legal team has stressed that Baburao is a registered trademark and warned that “no one has the liberty to treat a creative legacy as a free-for-all.”