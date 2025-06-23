Ex-THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon denies prostitution allegations, accuses agency of wrongful termination

Former member of K-pop group THE BOYZ, Ju Hak-nyeon, has firmly denied allegations of prostitution and accused his former agency of deliberately framing him and unlawfully terminating his contract.

The idol issued a detailed personal statement, alleging that he was "turned into a sex criminal overnight" due to manipulated information and media misreporting.

Hak-nyeon admitted to meeting adult film actress Asuka Kirara, but stressed that he committed no criminal offence. He further claimed that false reports and a pre-planned attempt to expel him from the agency have left him socially destroyed and under extreme distress.

Hak-nyeon defends himself in a lengthy post on Instagram In an emotional letter addressed to fans and the public, Ju Hak-nyeon wrote:

"Hello, I'm a student. Before the letter of inquiry was sent to the affiliate agency by the weekly magazine, I first heard that the photo had been taken. So, I explained the situation to the affiliate agency and asked for help. I admitted the part I did wrong and wanted to make a choice that would minimise harm to potential members. I spent many days with my eyes closed, thinking about the fans who have supported me all this time, and the team members who have been like friends to me. I’ve been in a lot of pain. Because of this, my activities were stopped immediately, and I discussed the next steps with the company."

“However, the affiliated company suddenly demanded the cancellation of the full contract, along with signing an agreement that included paying more than 200 billion won. They even demanded a huge amount of criminal penalties that are not stated in the contract. They said there was no room for negotiation.”

"The very next day, someone filed a report accusing me of sex trafficking with the investigative agency, based on that false article. It was all so strange—this whole process felt prearranged. I couldn’t shake the feeling that someone was fabricating reasons to terminate the full contract. There is a growing fear that I am being blackmailed as a sex trafficking perpetrator. All of this happened within just two days."

“So I couldn’t just stay silent. The reporter has been sued for publishing a personal opinion and reporting false information. We will also file a civil damages claim against the reporters and journalists involved. From now on, as soon as false reports from specific media outlets are released, I will take legal action against those who accuse me without any basis.”

"As of May 30, I am not claiming that my actions were right. To the fans who believed in me and supported me as an idol, I am truly sorry for my careless behaviour. I will reflect deeply, and I will carry this with me in my heart for the rest of my life."

"For the first time, I was suddenly branded a sex offender and socially destroyed one morning for reasons I still don’t understand. Wherever I went, it felt like people were pointing fingers at me. My tears haven’t stopped as I think about my fans, my mother, and my family, who have always supported and encouraged me. If I give up my life without revealing the truth, I will be remembered forever as a sex offender."

"I will hold the reporters and media outlets accountable for falsely reporting me as a sex offender without reason. I also want to uncover who is behind all of this."

"From a personal perspective, it is extremely difficult and frightening to fight against a huge company, but I will endure until the end—for the many people who care about and support me."

“Thank you for reading this lengthy post.”

Read his full post here:

Legal Action and Ongoing Struggle Ju Hak-nyeon has already initiated legal proceedings against the journalist and publications involved in spreading what he calls “false” and “prearranged” accusations. He also expressed deep regret to his fans while maintaining that he had not violated the law.