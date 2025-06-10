‘Eye-opener’: Sudha Murthy reviews Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, calls it 'very beautiful movie'

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par's first audience review has already got fans buzzing with anticipation. Recently, celebrated Indian author Sudha Murthy reviewed the movie, calling it an “eye-opener” packed with emotional and philosophical depth.

“It's an eye-opener I feel because many people don't understand such children whom we call “not normal”. But this is a very beautiful movie where you understand they have a pure heart, and always smile because they are so pure in their approach to life," said Sudha Murthy.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par — a spirited sequel Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Aamir Khan’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, which centered around a dyslexic child – Ishaan Awasthi – portrayed by Darsheel Safary. Aamir Khan plays the role of Ishaan's teacher, who is also the first person to realise that Ishaan is a differently-abled child, and helps him navigate through life.

Sitaare Zameen Par movie's narrative revolves around a basketball coach—played by Aamir Khan—who is assigned the task of training a team of differently-abled children for an upcoming tournament. The film is based on the acclaimed Spanish movie Campeones, but is reimagined for Indian sensibilities.

Movie offers ‘great life lessons’ After attending a special screening, Murthy called on audiences to watch the film in large numbers, praising its ability to gently awaken society’s conscience toward the lives of differently-abled individuals.

“These are very great life lessons, deep philosophical lessons, which we learn from these people," said Murthy.

Sitaare Zameen Par release date The movie is slated to hit the big screens on June 20.

Sitaare Zameen Par cast The Sitaare Zameen Par cast includes Genelia Deshmukh and introduces a group of ten young debutants, among them Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, and Vedant Sharma.

Aamir Khan during a special screening of his upcoming film �Sitaare Zameen Par�, in Mumbai

With moments of laughter, tears, and triumph, the movie aims to strike a balance between entertainment and enlightenment.

The film is jointly produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. Music is composed by the celebrated trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Ram Sampath provides the soul-stirring background score, while cinematographer Srinivas Reddy and editor Charu Shree Roy are to be credited for the visual storytelling.